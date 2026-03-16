Facts: Ankush Bains, Himachal Pradesh’s captain, is their top batter with 166 runs in four innings.

Tanmay Agarwal leads Hyderabad’s run charts with 182 runs in two innings, including a ton and a half-century.

Hyderabad have a 2-0 lead over Himachal Pradesh in the last five head-to-head games.

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh are yet to hit the ground running considering both of their games have been drawn. In their last game against Delhi, the latter scored 430 runs and Himachal Pradesh were bowled out for 297; opener Sidhant Purohit led the onslaught with a 70-run knock, followed by Akash Vasisht who scored 62 runs. However, they failed to curtail the opposition once again as Delhi piled on 209 additional runs. In the final innings, Himachal Pradesh had their work cut out but they were saved by the bell as a draw was reached.

Hyderabad were an absolute powerhouse with the bat in the last game against Puducherry where the former batted first and racked in a whopping 435 runs. Skipper Rahul Singh top-scored with 114 runs while Rahul Radesh, Kodimela Himateja and Tanmay Agarwal scored half-centuries with 81, 66 and 50 runs, respectively. The bowlers were able to keep Puducherry at bay with ease as they bundled out their rivals for 126, and enforced a follow-on where the latter were 97/5. However, Hyderabad received the short end of the stick as the match concluded without a result due to a shortage of time.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 40%

Hyderabad chance of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before first dismissal

Tanmay Agarwal has been Hyderabad’s mainstay opener this season, and he has opened with Abhirath Reddy and Rahul Singh in the last two matches. The openers managed to set up stands of 58* and 65 runs despite the changes they made to the opening lineup. Their ability to stay consistent makes it highly likely that they will put on a spectacle in the next game as well.

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The last time Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium held a match in the Ranji Trophy was during the 2022 season where three matches were played. The toss winners elected to field first on two occasions and it paid off once while the other two games were drawn. The average first innings score of 210 is too low, and the bowlers will have a hard time defending it. In the next game, too, fielding first will be the toss winner’s top choice.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear skies are reported at Nadaun with absolutely no chance of rain, and the temperature is set to peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ankush Bains (c), Rishi Dhawan, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra, Pukhraj Mann, Ravi Thakur, Sidhant Purohit, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Mukul Negi, Innesh Mahajan, Arpit Guleria, Aryaman Singh, Divesh Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidhant Purohit All-rounder Ankush Bains (C) Wicket-keeper Ankit Kalsi Batter Pukhraj Mann Batter Ekant Sen Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Mayank Dagar All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Arpit Guleria Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

There is room for improvement in Himachal Pradesh’s batting performances, and they are certainly on the backfoot against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Abhirath Reddy, Kodimela Himateja, Tanmay Agarwal, Aelgani Varun Goud, Chama Milind, Rohit Rayudu, Saranu Nishanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ali Diamond, Rahul Radesh, Anikethreddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rahul Singh (C) Batter Kodimela Himateja Batter Aelgani Varun Goud All-rounder Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Chama Milind All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder B Punnaiah Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad are invincible with the bat and they have immense depth in their batting order which plays to their advantage.

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

Hyderabad won two of the last five head-to-head games against Himachal Pradesh leading up to this fixture while the remaining three matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hyderabad - 2

Himachal Pradesh - 0

Draw - 3

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Himachal Pradesh

Sidhant Purohit and Ankush Bains have had a single successful partnership in the tournament so far but they are not an entirely reliable pair. In the previous two matches, they set up totals of 86, 0, 1 and 8 runs while Hyderabad’s openers are much more prolific in this regard. Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy added 58* and 65 runs to the first wicket in the last two games, and they are expected to secure yet another big score in the upcoming match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad First class Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.159 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Best Batters

Ankush Bains to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Ankush Bains was Himachal Pradesh’s leading run scorer in the last game against Delhi where he scored 43 and 81* runs. He stands as their top batter in the tournament so far with 166 runs in four innings and an average of 55.33, and he is expected to be their standout batter against Hyderabad.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal was among the top scorers for Hyderabad in the last game against Puducherry where he scored precisely 50 runs. He has furthered his lead as their top run-getter this season with 182 runs in two innings along with an average of 91.00, and he remains the top choice to be their leading batter against Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Vaibhav Arora emerged as the second leading bowler for Himachal Pradesh with four wickets in the first innings against Delhi and one more in the second. He is their second highest wicket-taker overall with five wickets in two innings, and his average of 22.00 is the best of the lot which makes him the favorite in the upcoming match.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Tanay Thyagarajan led Hyderabad’s bowling attack in the last outing versus Puducherry where he bagged four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He has a total of six wickets in two innings, making him their leading wicket-taker this season. Averaging at 13.83, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler once more.