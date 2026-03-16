Facts: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal was the third leading batter of the Ranji Trophy last season with 934 runs in 12 innings.

Ayush Badoni was the top batter for Delhi in 2024 with 499 runs in seven innings.

Delhi have a 2-0 scoreline against Hyderabad in the last five head-to-head matches.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Hyderabad faced Vidarbha in the final group stage encounter last season where the latter were kept down to 190 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad overhauled the target with ease and posted 326 runs on the board; opener Tanmay Agarwal top-scored with an impressive 136 runs and the rest of the batting lineup contributed enough to give the team a considerable lead. However, Vidarbha went on to score 355 runs in the second innings with the bat and Hyderabad’s batters faltered badly in the final innings, having been bundled out for a mere 161. This resulted in a 58-run defeat for the Telangana-based side.

Delhi ended their campaign on a high note as they beat Railways in the last game of the season. The latter, having batted first, scored 241 runs and Delhi surpassed the score by adding 374 runs to the scoreboard. Skipper Ayush Badoni led the onslaught with a 99-run knock, missing out on a ton by a single run, while Sumit Mathur was next in line with 86 runs. The bowlers came in clutch during the third innings as they dismissed the opposition entirely for 114 runs, taking victory by a massive margin of an innings and 19 runs.

Hyderabad chance of winning - 45%

Delhi chance of winning - 55%

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Hyderabad vs Delhi Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before first dismissal

Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy were in a league of their own last season and they were, arguably, one of the best opening pairs in the tournament. During the last five matches of their campaign, they set up stands of 33, 11, 147, 91, 148, 33, 56 and 111 runs before the first dismissal. Their consistency was commendable and that puts them in a position where they can put on another phenomenal partnership.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Toss Prediction

NexGen Cricket Ground has never hosted a match in the Ranji Trophy prior to this and there are no major international records at the venue yet.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Hyderabad on the day of the game and the chance of precipitation is at a low 25%. The temperature is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Kodimela Himateja, Rahul Singh, Tanmay Agarwal, Aelgani Varun Goud, Chama Milind, Rohit Rayudu, Saranu Nishanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ali Diamond, Rahul Radesh, Anikethreddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper Tilak Varma (C) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama Milind All-rounder Rohit Rayudu All-rounder B Punnaiah Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s opening wicket was nonpareil last season but that was not enough to give the team a successful campaign. They have their work cut out in terms of consistency.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni (c), Aryan Rana, Ayush Doseja, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Priyansh Arya, Sanat Sangwan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Rohan Rana, Rounak Waghela, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Tejasvi Dahiya, Hrithik Shokeen, Money Grewal, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Mathur.

Predicted Playing XI

Arpit Rana All-rounder Sanat Sangwan Batter Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh Batter Ayush Badoni (C) All-rounder Sumit Mathur Bowler Pranav Rajvanshi Wicket-keeper Shivam Sharma All-rounder Siddhant Sharma All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Money Grewal Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s performances in the last season were a tad erratic but they certainly have what it takes to give Hyderabad a run for their money, especially with a balanced squad overall.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Head-to-Head

Delhi have the upper hand with two victories in the last five head-to-head games against Hyderabad.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hyderabad - 0

Delhi - 2

Draw - 3

Hyderabad vs Delhi Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Delhi

Arpit Rana and Abhirath Reddy’s partnership for Delhi was not particularly fruitful as they secured totals of 11, 4, 12 and 16 runs in the last three games of the season. Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal and Abhirath Reddy saw a downtrend in the last game against Vidarbha where they scored 33 and 11 runs but in the two games prior to that, they added 147, 91 and 148 runs to the first wicket. Based on their form last season, the latter are poised to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Hyderabad vs Delhi Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal emerged as the leading run scorer for Hyderabad with a whopping 934 runs in 12 innings last season, including four centuries and two half-centuries. In the last game versus Vidarbha, he scored 136 and 6 runs in the two innings, making him the top batter. With a stellar average of 77.83, he is expected to come out on top.

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Ayush Badoni was the top run-getter for Delhi in their previous encounter against Railways with 99 runs. He was also their top batter overall with 499 runs in seven innings, including one century and two half-centuries. Averaging at 83.16, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Tanay Thyagarajan was the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad in the 2024 season as he picked 35 wickets in 12 innings. He was among the top bowlers during the last outing against Vidarbha where he captured three wickets in two innings. He also had an outstanding average of 24.97 in the tournament which makes him the top contender against Delhi as well.

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Ayush Badoni was an excellent all-rounder last season as he was Delhi’s top bowler with 13 wickets in eight innings. He was their most consistent wicket-taker during their campaign and he had an exceptional average of 13.46 which was among the best of the team, making him the leading choice against Hyderabad.