Facts

Kunal Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for Railways with 12 wickets in four innings so far.

Mohammed Shami is Bengal’s top bowler in the competition with 15 wickets in five innings.

Bengal have a 2-1 lead over Railways in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Railways vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Railways had strong chances of taking victory in the last game against Assam before they were thwarted by a lack of time. The former scored 224 runs while batting first where Bhargav Merai top-scored with 73* runs, followed by opener Vivek Singh’s 43. Even though the total was not particularly compelling, the bowlers managed to keep the opposition down to 209 runs. In the second innings with the bat, Railways were 97/1 where opener Suraj Ahuja was the leading batter as he remained unbeaten on 57. However, at this juncture, the match was brought to an end as their allotted four days were up.

After two back-to-back victories, Bengal drew their previous match against Tripura where the former scored 336 runs while batting first. Opener Sudip Kumar Gharami led from the front with 108 runs while Habib Gandhi was a close second with 95 runs. However, the bowlers allowed their rivals to surpass the target considering Tripura piled on 385 runs. Bengal went on to add 90 runs to their tally before a shortage of time resulted in a drawn match.

Railways chance of winning - 34%

Bengal chance of winning - 66%

Railways vs Bengal Tips

Railways to score high before first dismissal

Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh are the mainstays for Railways in the tournament so far, and their partnership has been a massive boon for the side. In the three matches prior to this fixture, the duo added 52, 35, 22, 74, 4 and 90 runs to the first wicket. They are evidently a reliable pair which puts them in a position of advantage against Bengal’s bowlers in the next match.

Railways vs Bengal Toss Prediction

In the last game between Mizoram and Sikkim at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, the latter elected to field first and it paid off considering they overhauled a 400+ total. Although the match was drawn, the surface supports those chasing which makes it the favored option for the toss winner of the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain at Surat and the conditions are predicted to be sunny with the temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius.

Sunny no rain 32* no wind

Sunny no rain 32* no wind

Railways & Bengal Player List

Playing RAI BEN First Team Second Team no information yet

Bengal Team Form

Bengal are one of the most formidable teams in their competition, and their batting prowess is rather remarkable.

Railways vs Bengal Head-to-Head

Bengal have a slight edge over Railways with two wins in the last five matches while the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Railways - 1

Bengal - 2

Draw - 2

Railways vs Bengal Best Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Sudip Kumar Gharami emerged as the leading run scorer for Bengal in the last game against Tripura where he scored 108 runs in the first innings, and faced a four-ball duck in the second. He has a huge lead over the others with 279 runs in six innings, including a century and two half-centuries. With an average of 46.50, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next match.

Bhargav Merai to be Railways’ Best Batter

Bhargav Merai took part in a single innings in the last outing against Assam where he top-scored with 73* runs. He now stands as their top batter overall with 205 runs in four innings and a stellar average of 102.50. Based on his form, he is the top pick to be their leading batter against Bengal.

Railways vs Bengal Best Bowlers

Mohammed Shami to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Mohammed Shami’s solitary 25-over spell in the previous game against Tripura went wicketless but he continues to be their leading bowler overall with 15 wickets in five innings. He has a massive lead over the other bowlers, and his average of 15.53 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Railways.

Kunal Yadav to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Kunal Yadav was not among the top bowlers for Railways in the previous encounter against Assam where he captured a single wicket in 15 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 3.46. However, he remains their top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four innings and a brilliant average of 18.83. He is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture as well.