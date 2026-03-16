Facts: Rahul Radesh, Hyderabad’s wicket-keeper, stands as the team’s top run scorer with 355 runs in six innings.

Auqib Nabi is the third leading bowler in the Ranji Trophy with 24 wickets in seven innings.

Hyderabad have a 1-0 scoreline against Jammu & Kashmir in their four head-to-head matches.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir took their second victory of the season as they faced Delhi in the previous game. The latter scored 211 runs and the target was chased down with ease as Jammu & Kashmir piled on 310 runs in response. Skipper Paras Dogra anchored the innings with 106 runs, followed by Abdul Samad’s 85 and wicket-keeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan’s 47. Delhi scored an additional 277 runs but Jammu & Kashmir overhauled the target with seven wickets to spare.

Hyderabad ended up in a high scoring draw against Rajasthan last time around where the former scored 364 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Rahul Radesh top-scored with 129 runs while skipper Rahul Singh and Rohit Rayudu were next in line with 55 and 47 runs, respectively. Rajasthan responded with 269 runs and Hyderabad added an extra 244 runs to their tally before declaring; this time, Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu and Kodimela Himateja were the top batters with 59, 42 and 41 runs, respectively. However, their effort went in vain as they reached the end of four days and the match was drawn.

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 44%

Hyderabad chance of winning - 56%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Prediction & Tips 2025

Jammu & Kashmir to score low before first dismissal

Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria are the mainstay openers for Jammu & Kashmir this season, having opened all four matches in the competition so far. They added 16, 32, 0, 38, 1 and 4 runs to the first wicket, and their inability to put on big scores for the team puts them on the backfoot against Hyderabad’s bowlers in the next encounter.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

A single match was held at Hostel Ground JKCA in the 2024 season of the Ranji Trophy where Jammu & Kashmir elected to field first against Tripura. It paid off, though, considering the latter were restricted to a mere 165 runs in the first innings. Since the chase was a piece of cake, bowling first will be the toss winner’s top choice in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Jammu on the day of the game with no likelihood of a downpour whatsoever. The temperature is predicted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 22C 6Km/h

Sunny 0% 22C 6Km/h

Jammu & Kashmir and Hyderabad Player List

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Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir have two victories under their belt so far but they do not have the batting prowess to overhaul Hyderabad, especially since they lack consistency in terms of batting performances.

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s batters are in a league of their own at the moment and they have immense strength to put on a massive total.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

Jammu & Kashmir have faced Hyderabad four times in the Ranji Trophy so far where the latter took one victory and the remaining three games concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Hyderabad - 1

Draw - 3

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Best Batters

Paras Dogra to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Paras Dogra was Jammu & Kashmir’s second leading batter in the previous outing against Delhi where he scored 106 and 10* runs. He is in a league of his own, having amassed a total of 369 runs in six innings which includes two tons and a half-century. Further, his average of 73.80 is remarkable and he remains the top contender against Hyderabad as well.

Rahul Radesh to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Rahul Radesh was the leading run scorer for Hyderabad as he notched up 129 and 7 runs against Rajasthan. He is the top run-getter overall with 355 runs in six innings, including a ton and two half-centuries. With an average of 59.16, he is anticipated to come out on top against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Auqib Nabi to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Auqib Nabi emerged as the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir against Delhi with a fifer in the first innings and went wicketless in the second innings. He has a massive lead over the others 24 wickets in seven innings, and his average of 13.62 is the best of the lot which makes him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Tanay Thyagarajan emerged as the top wicket-taker for Hyderabad with three wickets in the first innings and two more wickets in the second. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 16 wickets in six innings and an average of 24.31. He is the top choice for the next encounter, too.