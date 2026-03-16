Facts: With 218 runs, Ishan Kishan is the leading run scorer for Jharkhand in this campaign.

With 225 runs, Dega Nischal is the leading run scorer for Nagaland in this campaign.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Jharkhand did not have a great campaign last season but have made a promising start this season. Jharkhand were sensational in the opening game this season as they battered Tamil Nadu and eventually won the game by an innings and 114 runs. In the last match they managed a draw against the defending champions Vidarbha.

Nagaland were sensational last season in the Plate Division as they secured a promotion but have found it tough thus far. They lost the opening game against Vidarbha but in the last game they batted well against Tamil Nadu and drew the game. As per our calculations, Jharkhand are favourites in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 98%

Nagaland’ chances of winning - 02%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant century in the opening game against Tamil Nadu and he was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 45 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chetan Bist did not have a great game in the last outing but he scored a half century in the opening game and last season he scored 456 runs which makes us believe he will turn things around and will score well in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Ranchi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Shikhar Mohan,Sharandeep Singh,Kumar Kushagra (wk),Ishan Kishan (c),Sahil Raj,Rishav Raj,Jatin Pandey,Vikash Singh,Kumar Suraj,Anukul Roy,Virat Singh, Manishi,Sushant Mishra,Aryaman Sen,Vikas Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Mohan Batter Sharandeep Singh Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan Batter Anukul Roy All-rounder Sahil Raj All-rounder Jatin Pandey Bowler Rishav Raj Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand won the opening game against Tamil Nadu and in the last match they drew against Vidarbha.

Nagaland News & Player List

Nagaland Player List

Ronit More,Dega Nischal,Chetan Bist (wk),Rongsen Jonathan (c),Imliwati Lemtur,Sedezhalie Rupero,Tahmeed Rahman,Yugandhar Singh,Dip Borah,Tohuka Zhimo,Saurav S Kumar, Vino Zhimomi,Hem Chetri,Nzanthung Mozhui

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Rongsen Jonathan Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Tohuka Zhimo Batter Ronit More All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Saurav S Kumar Bowler Dip Borah Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are winless after two matches, in the opening game they lost against Vidarbha and in the last game they drew against Tamil Nadu.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Head to Head

Jharkhand are unbeaten in this fixture against Nagaland and have one win and two draws in three games.

Head to Head

Jharkhand: 01

Nagaland: 00

Draw/Tie: 2

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Jharkhand and Nagaland head into this game after both sides drew the last fixture. Nagaland head into this game as an underdog, they struggled in the opening game against Vidarbha but in the last game they managed a draw against Tamil Nadu and will take a lot of positives from the game. Jharkhand dominated the opening game and in the last game they drew against Vidarbha who are favourites in this group. We believe this would be a one sided game and Nagaland openers will struggle to negate the new ball and Jharkhand will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland First class JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, null Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Nagaland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 12.95 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Top Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Virat Singh was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer. In the last game he scored 36 and we expect him to do well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter

Dega Nischal continued his form in the last game as he scored 175 runs against Tamil Nadu. He was the leading run scorer last season and so far he has scored 225 runs this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Sahil Raj to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Sahil Raj has been sensational so far in this campaign. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurav Kumar to be Nagaland’ top bowler

Saurav Kumar did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been the best bowler for Nagaland and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.