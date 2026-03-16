Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction JHA Chance of Winning UTRH Place a bet Jharkhand take on Uttarakhand in the Quarterfinals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 09:30 AM IST.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Jharkhand have been dominant this season, they dominated the group stages as they lost just once in the group stages and with four wins in seven matches, Jharkhand ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they dominated against Odisha and eventually won the game by four wickets.

Uttarakhand did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after the first two games but since then they managed four wins in the last five games and made the playoffs. In the last game they beat Assam. As per our calculations, Jharkhand are favourites in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 55%

Uttarakhand’ chances of winning - 45%

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Tips 2026

Robin Minz has been sensational this season. In the last game he scored 52 and 63 against Odisha. So far this season he has scored 377 runs with an average of 75.40 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Bhupen Lalwani has struggled for consistency this season but has done well in the second half of the season. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Jamshedpur during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain 29C 11 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 11 Km/hr

Jharkhand and Uttarakhand Player List

Playing JHA UTRH First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand head into this game after back to back wins in the group stages and they ended up at the top of the table.

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand have won four of the last five matches and ended up second on the table.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have gone head to head just once in this tournament and Jharkhand won the game.

Head to Head:

Jharkhand : 01

Uttarakhand: 00

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Shikhar Mohan to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Shikhar Mohan heads into this game after a brilliant display against Odisha as he scored 80 runs in the first innings. With 607 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand’ top batter

Kunal Chandela has excelled this season and has led his team from the front. So far this season he has scored 641 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Anukul Roy to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Anukul Roy had been excellent in the group stages this season and we expect him to have a similar impact in the playoffs. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand’ top bowler

Mayank Mishra was sensational in the last outing as he bagged nine wickets against Assam. With 44 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Uttarakhand this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.