Facts: Karnataka’s Shreyas Gopal is the second leading bowler of the Ranji Trophy so far with 11 wickets in two innings.

Goa’s Lalit Yadav is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 213 runs in a single innings thus far.

Karnataka have a 1-0 scoreline against Goa in their head-to-head tally until now.

Karnataka vs Goa Chances of Winning

Karnataka’s batting performance in the previous game against Saurashtra was a spectacle to say the least as the former batted first and scored 372 runs. Devdutt Padikkal narrowly fell short of a ton as he secured 96 runs before his dismissal while Ravichandran Smaran, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal and Shikhar Shetty made valuable contributions of 77, 73, 56 and 41 runs, respectively. Despite this competitive total, the bowlers failed to defend it since they allowed the opposition to overcome the target with 376 runs. Karnataka’s batters got to work again and this time, they piled on 232 runs before getting bundled out; opener and skipper Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 64 runs, followed by Krishnan Shrijith’s 31 and M Venkatesh’s 28. Saurashtra were kept down to 128/5 by the end of day four but a lack of time resulted in a stalemate.

Goa were rather daunting with the bat in the last outing versus Chandigarh where the former notched up a whopping 566 runs. Lalit Yadav and Abhinav Tejrana went no-holds-barred as they scored 213 and 205 runs, respectively, while opener Suyash Prabhudessai missed out on a half-century with a 47-run knock. The bowlers had more than enough to work with and they managed to bundle out their rivals for 137 and 354 runs which handed the Deepraj Gaonkar-led team victory by a margin of an innings and 75 runs.

Karnataka chance of winning - 69%

Goa chance of winning - 31%

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Karnataka vs Goa Betting Tips

Goa to score low before first dismissal

In Goa’s previous game against Chandigarh, Manthan Khutkar and Suyash Prabhudessai gave the team a strong foundation by adding 45 runs to the first wicket in their solitary innings. However, their opening wicket does not have a particularly compelling track record leading up to this fixture, having set up stands of 57, 11, 12, 36, 3, 4 and 100 runs in the last five matches of the 2024 season. They are anticipated to be on the backfoot against Karnataka’s superior bowling attack.

Karnataka vs Goa Toss Prediction

No Ranji Trophy matches have been hosted at KSCA Navule Stadium in the history of the tournament, and there are no international records at the venue either.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted at Shimoga on the day of the game and there is a slight 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to touch 29 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KV Aneesh, Smaran Ravichandran, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Shikhar Shetty, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shrijith Krishnan, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik.

Predicted Playing XI

Nikin Jose Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Karun Nair Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Kruthik Krishna Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal All-rounder M Venkatesh Batter Shikhar Shetty All-rounder Mohsin Khan Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s batters were absolutely on the money in the last game against Saurashtra but the bowlers were too lax in their approach. There is room for improvement within their bowling unit as they head into the next game.

Goa Player List

Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Rohan Kadam, Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Snehal Kauthankar, Mohit Redkar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Abhinav Tejrana.

Predicted Playing XI

Manthan Khutkar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Abhinav Tejrana Batter Kashyap Bakhale All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-rounder Deepraj Gaonkar (C) Batter Darshan Misal All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar All-rounder Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper Heramb Parab Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa’s batters were in a league of their own in the last game and they are expected to be competitive in the upcoming game as well. However, they do not have the strength to overhaul Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Goa Head-to-Head

Karnataka won once during the three head-to-head matches with Goa in the history of the tournament while the other two games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Karnataka - 1

Goa - 0

Draw - 2

Karnataka vs Goa Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Goa

Goa’s Manthan Khutkar and Suyash Prabhudessai made a strong start as the team’s opening pair, having secured a 45-run stand in the last match versus Chandigarh. Karnataka were a tad better in this regard since Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal scored 13 and 52 runs in the previous outing against Saurashtra. Although both sides are quite closely matched, the bookmakers favor the latter to put on a superior first wicket total in the upcoming fixture.

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Karnataka vs Goa Best Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the top scorer for Karnataka in the last outing against Saurashtra, having notched up 96 and 19 runs. He has 115 runs in two innings so far along with an impressive average of 57.50, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Lalit Yadav to be Goa’s Best Batter

Lalit Yadav went absolutely hammer and tongs in Goa’s last outing against Chandigarh where he notched up a 213-run ton in their sole innings. Given his phenomenal performance, he is expected to keep the momentum going into the upcoming fixture, too.

Karnataka vs Goa Best Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Shreyas Gopal wreaked havoc on the opposition in the previous encounter with Saurashtra where he claimed a whopping eight-wicket haul in the first innings and three additional wickets in the second. He leads Karnataka’s bowling attack with 11 wickets in two innings and an outstanding average of 13.90 which makes him the top choice against Goa.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Darshan Misal was the leading wicket-taker for Goa in the previous game against Chandigarh, having captured three wickets in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He also garnered an excellent average of 18.87 this season and will be anticipated to come out on top against Karnataka in the next encounter.