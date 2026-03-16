Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction KAR 80 % Chance of Winning JAK 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Karnataka take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Finals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 24 at 09:30 AM IST.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Karnataka did not have a great season early on but still managed to make the playoffs. In the playoffs the experience in the batting department paid off as they dominated games against Mumbai and Uttarakhand and made the Finals. In the last match they scored 736 runs in the first innings as they outscored their opponent.

Much like their opponents, Jammu and Kashmir have been sensational so far in the playoffs as against all odds they made the Finals for the first time in their history. In the last match they dominated against Bengal as they won the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Karnataka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Karnataka’ chances of winning - 80%

Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 20%

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Tips 2026

KL Rahul has been sublime for Karnataka in the playoffs. So far this season he has scored 457 runs in three games. In the last match he scored 141 and 86 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Shubham Pundir missed most of the games this season but he returned in the last game of the group stages and scored 165 runs. He has struggled so far in the playoffs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Hubli during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain 33C 10 Km/hr

Partly Cloudy No Rain 33C 10 Km/hr

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Playing KAR JAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have won four of the last five games. They knocked out Uttarakhand in the Semis this season.

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir lost the opening game but have remained unbeaten since. In the last game they beat Bengal by six wickets.

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Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’ top batter

Devdutt Padikkal has only played five games this season but his impact has been significant. In the last game he scored a double century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Abdul Samad was sensational once again in the last game as he scored 82 and 30* against Bengal. With 655 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’ top bowler

Shreyas Gopal continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged five wickets in the game. So far this season he has bagged 46 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

Auqib Nabi Dar was incredible in the last game as he bagged five wickets in the first innings against Bengal. With 55 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.