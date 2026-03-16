Facts: Nedumankuzhy Basil and MD Nidheesh are the joint leading bowlers for Kerala with six wickets apiece in two matches.

Karun Nair stands as the leading run scorer for Karnataka, having amassed 255 runs in three innings so far.

Karnataka have a 3-0 scoreline against Kerala in their previous five head-to-head clashes in the Ranji Trophy.

Kerala vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Kerala made a subpar start to their campaign as they have had a dry spell with two back-to-back draws. In the last game against Punjab, the latter posted 436 runs on the board and Kerala responded with 371. Ahammed Imran in the middle order top-scored with 86 runs while Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith and Rohan Kunnummal were next in line with 62, 51 and 43 runs, respectively. Punjab were 15 for no loss when a shortage of time led to a stalemate between the sides.

Karnataka drew their previous game against Goa as well where the former batted first and piled on 371 runs. Top order batter Karun Nair remained not out on 174 and Shreyas Gopal’s 57 was a valuable addition. The bowlers held up their end of the bargain well as they restricted Goa to 217 and enforced a follow on, and the latter were 143/1 before the sides wound up in a deadlock.

Kerala chance of winning - 34%

Karnataka chance of winning - 66%

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Kerala vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Kerala to score low before first dismissal

Kerala’s opening wicket has struggled to make headway this season, and the changes they have made did not serve the team. Vathsal Govind and Nedumankuzhy Basil’s partnership in the last game was lackluster to say the least as they scored four runs, while Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal added 23 runs to the first wicket in their opening game. Given that their openers have not had the chance to bed in, they are expected to remain on the backfoot in the upcoming match.

Kerala vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

KCA Cricket Ground has not hosted a match in the Ranji Trophy yet and there are no major international records at the venue.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Mangalapuram with partially sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Ahammed Imran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Shoun Roger, Sanju Samson, Eden Apple Tom, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Chandran All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sachin Baby Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (C) Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Salman Nizar Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Eden Apple Tom Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala have got room for improvement in terms of their bowling performances considering they conceded too many runs in the last game. Their batters need to work on consistency, and there have been explosive batting displays yet.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KV Aneesh, Smaran Ravichandran, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Shikhar Shetty, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shrijith Krishnan, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik, Yashovardhan Parantap.

Predicted Playing XI

Nikin Jose Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Shrijith Krishnan Wicket-keeper Karun Nair Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Yashovardhan Parantap Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar All-rounder Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Abhilash Shetty Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s batting department is absolutely steadfast so far this season, and their top order batters have the potential to be rather destructive with the likes of Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Gopal.

Kerala vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Karnataka have the edge over Keralain the last five matches between the sides, having won three games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kerala - 0

Karnataka - 3

Draw - 2

Kerala vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Kerala

In the last two matches, Kerala’s opening batters have changed which has had an adverse impact on their scores. Vathsal Govind and Nedumankuzhy Basil added four runs to the first wicket in the last game while Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal secured a 23-run stand in the game prior to that. Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal have also been off the mark in this regard but they set up marginally better stands of 18, 13 and 52 runs in Karnataka’s previous two encounters. Both sides have got their work cut out but the latter are backed to achieve a superior first partnership in the next match.

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Kerala vs Karnataka Best Batters

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen was not a major contributor in the last outing against Punjab where he scored 13 runs. Although he has a mere 49 runs in two innings so far, he was their leading batter by quite a margin in the previous season of the tournament with 635 runs in 12 innings. He is expected to come good in the next encounter.

Karun Nair to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Karun Nair led Karnataka’s run charts in the solitary innings against Goa in the last game, having notched up an unbeaten 174. He has taken the top spot among the batters in the team with 255 runs in three innings, and his average of 127.50 is the best of the team. He is expected to emerge as their standout batter in the upcoming fixture against Kerala.

Kerala vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Nedumankuzhy Basil to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Nedumankuzhy Basil was tied for second place in the previous game against Punjab where his sole spell of 33 overs yielded six maidens, two wickets and an excellent economy rate of 2.22. He stands as their joint leading wicket-taker overall with six wickets in three innings and an average of 24.83, the best of the team. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Karnataka.

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Shreyas Gopal delivered eight overs in the first innings against Goa and nine overs in the second, and he failed to take wickets on both occasions. Despite that, he continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with a whopping 11 wickets in four innings. Averaging at 17.63, he remains the top contender for the next game.