Facts: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kerala’s skipper and wicket-keeper, was their top batter in 2024 with 635 runs in 12 innings.

Hitesh Walunj was the top wicket-taker for Maharashtra in the previous season, having taken 29 wickets in 13 innings.

Both head-to-head matches between Kerala and Maharashtra in the tournament were drawn.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Kerala were one of the most formidable teams during the previous season considering they made it to the final against Vidarbha. The latter batted first and scored 379 runs to which Kerala responded by posting 342 runs on the board. Sachin Baby and Aditya Sarwate were the top scorers of the innings with 98 and 79 runs, respectively, but the bowlers struggled to curtail Vidarbha again as they added 375 runs to their original tally. At this point, the sides were out of time but the latter won as a result of their superior first innings total.

Maharashtra ended their campaign with a draw against Tripura where the latter posted 270 runs on the board. Maharashtra surpassed it with ease as they scored 418 runs - Siddhesh Veer was the team’s leading run scorer with a 131-run knock while Yash Kshirsagar and Saurabh Nawale were next in line with 71 and 68 runs, respectively. Tripura were 310/5 by the end of day four when the match was called off and a deadlock was reached.

Kerala chance of winning - 44%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 56%

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Kerala vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Kerala to score high before first dismissal

During the 2024 season, Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal were the linchpins for Kerala’s first wicket as they opened all the matches together. The pair set up stands of 1, 60, 30, 1, 54, 8, 54 and 28 runs in the last five games. Despite the ups and downs, they are expected to put on a strong partnership in the upcoming encounter against Maharashtra.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

Greenfield International Stadium hosted one game in the previous season between Kerala and Madhya Pradesh where the former chose to field first. Although the match was drawn in the end, the first innings score of 160 was not compelling in the slightest. Based on this, the toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 75% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Thiruvananthapuram and thundershowers are expected to accompany, and the temperature will reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Ahammed Imran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Shoun Roger, Sanju Samson, Eden Apple Tom, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Chandran All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Ahammed Imran Batter Sachin Baby Batter Salman Nizar Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (C) Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Eden Apple Tom Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala were nearly invincible and they missed out on the title narrowly. They have the potential to come into this game with a dominant batting lineup based on their performances in the previous season.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Harshal Kate, Prithvi Shaw, Pavan Shah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kiran Chormale, Siddharth Mhatre, Yash Kshirsagar, Arshin Kulkarni, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Saurabh Nawale, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vicky Ostwal, Rajneesh Gurbani, Prashant Solanki.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Kiran Chormale Batter Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Yash Kshirsagar Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicket-keeper Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

There is room for improvement in Maharashtra’s batting displays since they struggled with consistency in the last season. Their bowling attack, though, is quite powerful coming into the new season.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Kerala and Maharashtra faced each other twice in the history of the tournament where both games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Kerala - 0

Maharashtra - 0

Draw - 2

Kerala vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra

Maharashtra made a plethora of changes to their first wicket during the previous season which resulted in scant and inconsistent totals of 4, 39, 0, 21 and 57 runs in the last three games of the tournament. Kerala were not significantly better in this regard considering Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal added scores of 1, 60, 30, 1 and 54 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. However, the latter showed that they were capable of setting up competitive stands which makes them the favorite opening duo in the next encounter.

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Kerala vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen was Kerala’s leading run-getter in 2024 as he amassed a total of 635 runs in 12 innings, including one ton and four half-centuries over the course of the season. He was not among the top batter in the final against Vidarbha where he scored 34 runs but he had an impressive average of 70.55 which makes him the favorite for the next game as well.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne was the second highest run scorer for Maharashtra in the previous season, having accumulated 409 runs in nine innings. He missed out on a third half-century in the last game against Tripura where he was dismissed for 48 runs. Moreover, his average of 51.12 was favorable, making him the top choice against Kerala.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Aditya Sarwate to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Aditya Sarwate was the second leading bowler for Kerala in the previous season where he captured 34 wickets in 14 innings. He was among the top wicket-takers for the team in the final versus Vidarbha, having taken a four-wicket haul. With an outstanding average of 19.70, he is expected to be their premier bowler against Maharashtra.

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

In the previous tournament, Hitesh Walunj emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 29 wickets in 13 innings and an average of 28.10. He was their leading bowler in the last outing against Tripura where he picked six wickets across two innings. Averaging at 28.10, he is the top pick to come out on top against Kerala.