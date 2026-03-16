Facts: Yash Dubey stands as Madhya Pradesh’s top run scorer in the tournament with 182 runs in two innings.

Chandigarh’s Arjun Azad is the leading batter of the Ranji Trophy so far with 359 runs in four innings.

Madhya Pradesh have a 1-0 record against Chandigarh in the competition thus far.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh were mighty competitive with the bat in the last game against Saurashtra where the former were restricted to 260, and the Shubham Sharma-led side overhauled the target to take the lead by a massive margin. Opener Yash Dubey top-scored with a whopping 159 runs while Saransh Jain was a close second, having remained not out on 103. Unfortunately for them, they were 355/9 when the sides ran out of time, resulting in a draw.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat in a row as they faced Maharashtra in the last encounter. The latter kicked off the game with 313 runs on the board but Chandigarh failed to chase it down, having scored 209 runs in response. Raman Bishnoi’s was the only standout performance from the team, and they allowed Maharashtra to post an additional 359 runs. In the final innings, Chandigarh had their work cut out and they had massive contributions from Arjun Azad, Manan Vohra and Raj Bawa with 168, 58 and 42 runs, respectively. However, it was not quite enough and they fell short by 144 runs.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 75%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 25%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey took some time to bed in as they added 24 runs to Madhya Pradesh’s first wicket in the first outing against Punjab, and they went on to notch up a significantly better stand of 87 runs in the previous game against Saurashtra. Gawli’s average of 20.00 is not the best but he has the potential to improve while Dubey has a stellar average of 91.00, and the pair are expected to put on another big score together in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

Holkar Cricket Stadium has a primarily fielding friendly surface and in the previous season, the toss winners elected to chase three times out of four games. Three matches were drawn and the other went in favor of the team fielding first, despite a competitive average first innings score of 408. This makes chasing the top choice in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

A huge 40% chance of precipitation is predicted at Indore and light rain could disrupt the match. The temperature is set to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harpreet Singh, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Subhranshu Senapati, Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri, Adheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Arshad Khan, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Rajat Patidar (C) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Saransh Jain All-rounder Sagar Solanki All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh’s batters are powerful and they have the potential to put on a huge stand in the next game. They also have the bowling prowess required to curtail the opposition.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Ankit Kaushik, Arjun Azad, Jagjit Sandhu, Kunal Mahajan, Mohit Soni, Shivam Bhambri, Nikhil Thakur, Nishunk Birla, Raj Angad Bawa, Amrit Lubana, Raman Bishnoi, Gurinder Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Mayank Sidhu, Abhishek Saini, Bhagmender Lather.

Predicted Playing XI

Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Raman Bishnoi Bowler Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Angad Bawa All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Jagjit Sandhu Batter Vishu Kashyap All-rounder Nishunk Birla All-rounder Abhishek Saini Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s batters and bowlers are both completely off the mark and they are on the backfoot against a superior Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh beat Chandigarh in their sole head-to-head encounter during the 2022 season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Chandigarh - 0

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Shivam Bhambri and Arjun Azad had a sudden upswing in momentum but their partnership is still not up to the mark. In the last two matches, they secured totals of 68, 4, 6 and 0 runs. They are not on par with Madhya Pradesh’s openers considering Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey notched up 87 and 24 runs in the previous two outings. The bookmakers expect the latter to sustain their form going forward.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Yash Dubey to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Yash Dubey emerged as Madhya Pradesh’s leading run scorer in the last game versus Saurashtra where he scored 159 runs in their solitary innings. He currently stands as their top batter overall with 182 runs in two innings and an average of 91.00 , making him the favorite against Chandigarh in the next match.

Arjun Azad to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Arjun Azad was in a league of his own during the previous outing against Maharashtra, having notched up 29 and 168 runs. He has a massive lead over the other batters in the team with a whopping 359 runs in four innings, including two tons and an impressive average of 89.75. He is, without a doubt, the top contender against Madhya Pradesh as well.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Saransh Jain to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Saransh Jain was not among the top bowlers in the previous game against Saurashtra where he bagged a single wicket in 20 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 2.35. Nevertheless, he is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 20.71 which makes him the top pick for the next encounter.

Vishu Kashyap to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

In the previous match against Maharashtra, Vishu Kashyap was tied as the second leading bowler for Chandigarh with three wickets in two innings. However, he is the team’s top wicket-taker this season with ten wickets in three innings. Although his average of 29.70 could be improved, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.