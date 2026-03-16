Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction MAP Chance of Winning JAK Place a bet Madhya Pradesh take on Jammu and Kashmir in the Quarterfinals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at Holkar Stadium, Indore. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 09:30 AM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages. They started the campaign with three draws but remained unbeaten this term which includes three wins in the last four games. In the last match they went head to head against Maharashtra and they won the game by 133 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir had an underwhelming start as they lost the opening game against Mumbai. They were unbeaten in the last six matches and ended up second on the table. In the last game they drew against Himachal Pradesh. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh’ chances of winning - 55%

Jammu and Kashmir’ chances of winning - 45%

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Prediction & Tips 2026

Rajat Patidar struggled to make an impact in the last game against Maharashtra regardless he has had a decent impact this season as in three games he has scored 248 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Shubham Pundir missed most of the games this season but he returned in the last game against Himachal Pradesh and he scored 165 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Indore during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain 29C 08 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 08 Km/hr

Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Playing MAP JAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh started the campaign with three draws, they have been unbeaten in the group stages.

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir lost the opening game but since then they have been unbeaten in the last six matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Head to Head

Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh have gone head to head seven times and Madhya Pradesh are unbeaten in this fixture.

Head to Head:

Madhya Pradesh : 07

Jammu and Kashmir: 00

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Saransh Jain to be Madhya Pradesh’ top batter

Saransh Jain has been the biggest positive this season for Madhya Pradesh as he has been the standout batter and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abdul Samad to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Abdul Samad has been one of the most consistent batters for Jammu and Kashmir this season. With 495 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’ top bowler

Kumar Kartikeya was sublime in the last home game against Maharashtra as he bagged six wickets in the first innings. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auqib Nabi Dar to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top bowler

Auqib Nabi Dar has made a big impact this season as he has been the standout bowler for his side this term. With 34 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.