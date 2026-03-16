Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Prediction
MAP
67%
Chance of Winning
KER
33%
Parimatch
First class
Holkar Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Kumar Kartikeya leads Madhya Pradesh’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in six innings.
- MD Nidheesh is the top wicket-taker for Kerala with 17 wickets in seven innings so far.
- Madhya Pradesh lead their head-to-head tally against Kerala with a 1-0 scoreline in the previous five encounters.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Chances of Winning
Madhya Pradesh edged out their first win of the season as they took on Goa in the previous match. The latter scored 284 runs and Madhya Pradesh were miserable during their chase, having been bundled out for 187 where Saransh Jain’s 48 and Rishabh Chouhan’s 43 were the top performances. Goa added 230 runs to their tally but in the fourth innings, the Shubham Sharma-led side pulled off a miracle - Saransh Jain remained not out on 82 while the skipper posted 72 runs on the board. Opener Harsh Gawli made a solid 54-run contribution while the rest of the batter’s miscellaneous scores helped the team make it over the line with three wickets in hand.
On the contrary, Kerala drew yet another match where they went up against Saurashtra. The latter were kept down to a meager 160 runs and Kerala overhauled it with 233 runs on the board; opener Rohan Kunnummal and Baba Aparajith anchored the innings with 80 and 69 runs, respectively. Saurashtra, though, went absolutely hammer and tongs as they added 402 runs to the tally, and Kerala were 154/3 when they were saved by the bell.
- Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 67%
- Kerala chance of winning - 33%
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Prediction & Tips 2025
Kerala to score low before first dismissal
In the last four matches, Kerala have had a plethora of opening batters as Archana Akarsh, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vathsal Govind and Akshay Chandran have all opened for the team. However, the team’s first wicket has made little progress over the course of the season with totals of 61, 8, 9, 19, 4 and 23 runs. Barring one successful innings, the pair are expected to be on the backfoot in the next encounter.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Toss Prediction
Holkar Cricket Stadium hosted the match between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh earlier this season where the latter elected to field first. They responded with 310 runs to a 384-run total, and the batters made sure the deficit was not impossible to make up. The game was ultimately drawn but the toss winning skipper will favor chasing in the next game, too.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no threat of rainfall at Indore on the day of the game and the skies will remain sunny throughout. The temperature is expected to peak at 26 degrees Celsius.
Madhya Pradesh and Kerala Player List
Team Form
Madhya Pradesh Team Form
Madhya Pradesh’s batters knocked it out of the park in the last game and they are expected to keep that momentum going as they enter the upcoming game. They also have a solid bowling unit in the competition.
Kerala Team Form
Kerala have got their work cut out in the batting department since they are lacking in this aspect. Their bowlers, though, are pulling their weight as Nedumankuzhy Basil and MD Nidheesh have defended fiercely in the tournament so far.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Head-to-Head
In the last five games between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, the former took one victory while the other four matches were all drawn.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Madhya Pradesh - 1
Kerala - 0
Draw - 4
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala
First class
Holkar Cricket Stadium, null
Madhya Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kerala
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Best Batters
Saransh Jain to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter
Saransh Jain missed out on a half-century in the first innings against Goa last time around, having scored 48 runs, but he made up for it in the following innings where he notched up 82* runs. He has now claimed the top spot overall with 263 runs in four innings, including a century and a half-century. Averaging at 131.50, he is the top pick for the next game as well.
Baba Aparajith to be Kerala’s Best Batter
Baba Aparajith was the second leading batter for Kerala in the first innings against Saurashtra where he scored 69 runs. Although he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings, he continues to be their top run scorer overall with 233 runs in five innings and an average of 46.60. He remains the top choice against Madhya Pradesh, too.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Best Bowlers
Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler
As predicted, Kumar Kartikeya emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the last game against Goa where he picked a three-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He has a whopping 19 wickets in six innings along with an average of 23.36, and he is expected to lead the charge once again in the next encounter.
MD Nidheesh to be Kerala’s Best Bowler
In the last outing against Saurashtra, MD Nidheesh bagged an impressive six-for in the first innings and went on to capture four additional wickets in the next innings. He leads Kerala’s bowling attack so far with 17 wickets in seven innings. His average of 20.05 is the best of the lot and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Madhya Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
- Kerala to win @ 2.36 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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