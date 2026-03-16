Facts: Madhya Pradesh’s Shubham Sharma was the second leading batter of the Ranji Trophy in 2024 with 943 runs in 12 innings.

Gurnoor Brar was Punjab’s top bowler in the 2024 season with 26 wickets in 11 innings.

Punjab lead their head-to-head tally against Madhya Pradesh with a 2-1 record in the last five matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh were a strong team during the previous season and their last encounter with Uttar Pradesh ended in a high scoring draw. Batting first, the former posted 670 runs on the board before declaring; top-order batters Harsh Gawli and Shubham Sharma knocked it out of the park as double centurions, having scored 258 and 208 runs, respectively. Sagar Solanki’s 72, wicket-keeper batter Himanshu Mantri’s 52 and Subhranshu Senapati’s 44 were also valuable contributions. However, the bowlers faltered as they allowed the opposition to respond with 611 runs. Madhya Pradesh were 28 for no loss in the third innings when a lack of time forced a stalemate between the teams.

Punjab were a rather weak unit in the 2024 season and they wound up losing to Bengal in the last outing. The former posted a mere 191 runs on the board while batting first and, naturally, Bengal surpassed it by scoring 343 runs. The batters also made a right royal mess of their second innings with the bat, having been bundled out for 139 which resulted in an innings-and-13-run loss.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 55%

Punjab chance of winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Tips

Punjab to score low before first dismissal

In the 2024 season of the tournament, Punjab had several different openers as Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Shubman Gill, Prabjot Singh, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Abhay Choudhary opened for the team. In the last five matches, they secured stands of 4, 8, 11, 3, 0, 7, 3, 4 and 28 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They were completely off the mark and will be expected to remain on the backfoot against Madhya Pradesh’s bowlers.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The last game held at Emerald High School Ground was between Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during the 2023 season. The former elected to field first but the match ended in a high scoring draw with a first innings score of 498. However, the chase was rather easy which makes fielding first the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain whatsoever at Indore on the day of the outing and the conditions will be sunny, making it conducive for the game. The temperature will reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harpreet Singh, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Subhranshu Senapati, Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri, Adheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Arshad Khan, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Rajat Patidar (C) Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Sagar Solanki All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Aryan Pandey Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh had the potential to be stronger in the previous season considering they had the batting prowess. They are expected to return in better form this season.

Punjab Player List

Naman Dhir (c), Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Harnoor Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Sahaj Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat, Prerit Dutta, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora, Ayush Goyal, Harjas Tandon, Raghu Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishwanath Pratap Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Sahaj Dhawan All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Mayank Markande Batter Naman Dhir (C) All-rounder Ayush Goyal Bowler Gurnoor Brar All-rounder Harjas Tandon Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab’s batting performances were not up to the mark in the slightest and that puts them at a disadvantage in the next game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Head-to-Head

Punjab have a slight lead over Madhya Pradesh with a 2-1 scorelinein the last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Punjab - 2

Draw - 2

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Punjab had varied opening batters during the previous season but it did not help their cause at all since their scores were far from ideal. In the last three games, the first wicket posted below par totals of 4, 8, 11, 3 and 0 runs. They pale in comparison to Madhya Pradesh considering Harsh Gawli and Himanshu Mantri set up competitive stands of 147, 28*, 15, 29, 51 and 84 runs in the last three matches. The disparity between the sides is quite clear and the latter are, naturally, favored to put on a better partnership in the upcoming match.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Shubham Sharma emerged as the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh with a whopping 943 runs in 12 innings, including four tons and five half-centuries. He scored a double century in the last game against Uttar Pradesh with 208 runs in the first innings and 22* runs in the second. With an average of 104.77 in the tournament, he is expected to lead the charge in the next game as well.

Anmolpreet Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Anmolpreet Singh was not among the top scorers in the last encounter with Bengal in the 2024 season, having scored 4 and 30 runs before his dismissals. However, he was the leading batter for the team overall with 372 runs in 13 innings. Averaging at 28.61, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

In the previous tournament, Kumar Kartikeya was the top wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh with 28 wickets in 11 innings. Although he did not participate in the last outing against Uttar Pradesh, he had an outstanding average of 24.07 during the season which makes him the favorite against Punjab.

Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Gurnoor Brar led Punjab’s bowling attack in the previous season with 26 wickets in 11 innings. He was also their top wicket-taker in the last game versus Bengal where he bagged four wickets in 28 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 2.64. His average of 20.30 was stellar and he is expected to be their premier bowler against Madhya Pradesh.