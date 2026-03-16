Facts: Prithvi Shaw, Maharashtra’s opener, stands as their top run scorer so far with 305 runs in four innings.

Chirag Jani is the leading batter for Saurashtra with 187 runs in three innings.

Saurashtra and Maharashtra have a 2-1 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Maharashtra were a force to be reckoned with in the previous outing against Chandigarh where they piled on 313 runs while batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 116 runs while Saurabh Nawale and Arshin Kulkarni followed closely behind with 66 and 50 runs, respectively. Chandigarh were bundled out for 209 which gave the batters the edge to score an additional 359 runs; this time, opener Prithvi Shaw led the onslaught with 222 runs while Siddhesh Veer was next in line with 62 runs. The bowlers managed to dismiss the opposition for 319 runs which led the Ankit Bawne-led team to victory by an impressive margin of 144 runs.

Saurashtra drew the previous match against Madhya Pradesh where their batting display was not on par. The former scored 260 runs while batting first, and opener Chirag Jani’s 82 was the standout performance from the innings. The bowlers were also rather lax in their approach as they allowed their rivals to secure 355 runs. Fortunately for the Gujarat-based team, the sides were at an impasse as they approached the end of day four.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 55%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 45%

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Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score high before first dismissal

Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani have absolutely knocked it out of the park this season and Saurashtra’s first wicket has flourished as a result of their efforts. In the last two matches, the pair secured stands of 60, 140 and 21 runs. Although the former could improve and anchor the innings with his partner, they are on course for yet another no-holds-barred performance against Maharashtra’s bowlers.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

A single match was held at Golf Club Ground in the 2024 season of the competition between Maharashtra and Baroda where the latter elected to field first and it did not pay off. The former scored 297 runs and they were able to defend the total at the venue. Based on this outcome, the toss winning side will be keen to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted to cause disruptions at Nasik and there is a strong 35% likelihood of a downpour. The temperature is set to reach 29 degrees Celsius on match day.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Harshal Kate, Prithvi Shaw, Pavan Shah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kiran Chormale, Siddharth Mhatre, Yash Kshirsagar, Arshin Kulkarni, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Saurabh Nawale, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vicky Ostwal, Rajneesh Gurbani, Prashant Solanki.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Saurabh Nawale Wicket-keeper Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Vicky Ostwal Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra’s victory was absolutely dominant in the last game against Chandigarh, and it was largely a result of their batting performance. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw and Siddhesh Veer were particularly formidable and they are the players to look out for in the next game as well.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Ansh Gosai, Arpit Vasavada, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Kevin Jivrajani, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Harvik Desai, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Chirag Jani All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Ansh Gosai Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sammar Gajjar All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Al-rounder Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra’s batting display was rather disappointing in the previous game, and they are not expected to put up a fight against Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Saurashtra lead their head-to-head tally against Maharashtra with two wins in the last five matches while the latter took one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Maharashtra - 1

Saurashtra - 2

Draw - 2

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra

Both sides have competitive first wickets in the tournament so far, but Maharashtra’s Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni haves howcased some inconsistency with scores of 10, 73, 0 and 84 runs. On the other hand, Saurashtra have had a stable opening wicket with highly convincing totals of 60, 140 and 21 runs between Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani in the last two matches. They are expected to build on their present form and outgun Maharashtra’s first partnership in the next game.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second leading batter for Maharashtra with 116 and 36* runs against Chandigarh in the last match. He is also their second highest run scorer in the competition so far with 298 runs in four innings and an average of 149.00. He is expected to keep up the momentum and lead the charge in the next match.

Chirag Jani to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

In the last encounter against Madhya Pradesh, Chirag Jani emerged as the leading run scorer for Saurashtra with an 82-run half-century in their solitary innings. He has taken the top spot overall with 187 runs in three innings and an average of 62.33, and he is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Vicky Ostwal was the joint leading bowler for Maharashtra in the last game against Chandigarh where he picked a six-wicket haul in the first innings. Despite going wicketless in the following innings, he leads their bowling unit with eight wickets in three innings and an average of 17.87 which makes him the top contender against Saurashtra.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat was the top wicket-taker for Saurashtra in the previous encounter against Madhya Pradesh where he delivered 18 overs, bowled five maidens, bagged four wickets and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 1.83. His bowling average of 19.57 this season is the best of the team and he is expected to be their premier bowler against Maharashtra as well.