Facts: Khan, in his first-class career, has amassed 4759 runs at an average of 65.19 at a strike rate of 70.99

In his first class career, Mulani has 244 wickets at an average of 23.87 with 17 five-wicket hauls to his name

Ravi Kiran has taken 37 wickets in the last 10 first-class matches, making him one of Chhattisgarh’s most reliable performers

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Mumbai have perhaps the most sorted squad in the entire competition, having the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, and Shardul Thakur. Most of their players have either represented India in Test cricket, or at the verge of doing so. In that parlance, there is nothing to doubtful about them and one will know for sure why they’ll come out all guns blazing against Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh are excessively dependent on Amandeep Khare and Aditya Sarwate. Aayush Pandey and Ajay Mandal are impressive, but not to the point where it seems like they can get the better of a side like Mumbai. They need more bowling strength, which unfortunately, seems to be lacking - and hence, it is prudent why we don’t want to bet heavy on them.

MUM’s chance of winning is 75%

CGH’s chance of winning is 25%

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Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Bet on Sarfaraz Khan. The run-machine from Mumbai will plunder runs, as is his wont, to smash every record there ever is and it’s only right we have a solid stake on him. Siddhesh Lad continues to be the crisis man for Mumbai and in every single clash, his run-making appetite is coming out to the fore. How can you leave Shardul Thakur out?

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex is one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, with the average first innings score, since January 2025, being 389. Teams have choosen to bat first in eight out of 11 occasions.

Weather Report

It was raining heavily three days before the match in Mumbai, but it has subsided and there’s no heavy threat of match being impacted by rain. Accuweather predicts the chance of precipitation being less than 23% in all four days of the match.

Mumbai Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan, Akash Anand (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur (c), Irfan Umair, Tushar Deshpande, Akhil Herwadkar, Hardik Tamore, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Sylvester DSouza

Predicted Playing XI

Musheer Khan Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Akash Anand Wicket-Keeper Tanush Kotian All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Irfan Umair Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai made it to the semi-finals of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, but lost to eventual winners Vidarbha by 80 runs. However, they have put that disappointment behind to start on a good note this season, beating J&K in the first round clash in Jammu.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwary, Shashank Chandrakar (wk), Ashutosh Singh, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Aditya Sarwate, Vashudev Bareth, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Pandey, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Arafat Khan, Sahban Khan, Prateek Yadav, Ashish Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Aayush Pandey Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Shashank Chandrakar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Aditya Sarwate Bowler Vashudev Bareth Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh didn’t win a single game last year, but the fact that they drew as many as five games ensured they finished with 11 points to their name,

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Chhattisgarh have faced each other twice in the Ranji Trophy, with Mumbai winning one whereas the other match ended in a draw.

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Mumbai to take the first innings lead (Parimatch)

The streak is very clearly established, hasn’t it? From Musheer Khan to Sarfaraz Khan, from Shardul Thakur to Ajinkya Rahane, it is pretty clear that they have the amnuiation to tame any side they want to. Even with Musheer Khan being dismissed for a duck in the previous game, Mumbai ended up scoring 386 on a difficult wicket. That is the kind of strength we’re talking about. So why do we need to give in?

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Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Best Batters

Sarfaraz Khan to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

There is hardly any contest to this, right? Even in a batting line-up filled with superstars, the Mumbai No.5 holds his own. Khan, in his first-class career, has amassed 4759 runs at an average of 65.19 at a strike rate of 70.99. He has 16 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name in the format, making him a solid batter. Back him to do well.

Sanjeet Desai to be Chhattisgarh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh have a superstar in Sanjeet Desai. In his first-class career, Desai has amassed a total of 1409 runs at an average of 42.69, with four centuries and six fifties to his name. In the last 10 matches only, he has scored 1001 runs at an average of 71.5. That tells something, doesn’t it?

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shams Mulani is perhaps the most consistent wicket-taker in the entire country at this moment - and he has done it with a swag that was unbeknownst to many. In his first class career,Mulani has 244 wickets at an average of 23.87 with 17 five-wicket haulsto his name. In the last 10 matches, he has taken 53 wickets, making him the cynosure of all eyes. Bet on him and you won’t feel disappointed.

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ravi Kiran has taken 37 wickets in the last 10 first-class matches, making him one of Chhattisgarh’s most reliable performers. In his red-ball career, the former Hyderabad pacer has taken 240 wickets at an average of 24.03 with 10 five-wicket hauls to boost. So what are you waiting for?