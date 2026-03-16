Mumbai vs Karnataka Match Prediction MUM 55 % Chance of Winning KAR 45 % Place a bet Mumbai take on Karnataka in the Quarterfinals of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 09:30 AM IST.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Mumbai won the championship two years ago and would be hoping to go all the way once again this term. They were flawless in the group stages this season as they remained unbeaten and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Delhi and managed to share the spoils.

Unlike their opponents, Karnataka struggled at the start of the season as they had one win in the first four games and ended the group stages with three wins and managed to make the playoffs. They head into this game after one defeat in the last five games. As per our calculations, Mumbai are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai’ chances of winning - 55%

Karnataka’ chances of winning - 45%

Mumbai vs Karnataka Prediction & Tips 2026

Sarfaraz Khan has once again been solid so far this season. Thus far he has scored 429 runs with an average of 53.62 and we expect him to have a similar impact in the playoffs and to score well in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul could be the biggest factor for Karnataka in the playoffs this season as he has been sensational for India in the test and we expect him to lead the way which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mumbai vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain 30C 14 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 14 Km/hr

Mumbai and Karnataka Player List

Playing MUM KAR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai head into the playoffs after an unbeaten run in the group stages where they won four of the seven matches.

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have won two of the last three games. They have won three games in the group stages and made the playoffs.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Head to Head

Karnataka have done well in this fixture in recent years as they are unbeaten in the last five games against Mumbai.

Head to Head: (Last five games)

Mumbai : 00

Karnataka: 03

Mumbai vs Karnataka Top Batters

Siddhesh Lad to be Mumbai’ top batter

Siddhesh Lad has been excellent so far this season. He has showcased his class in the group stages and with 737 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Karnataka’ top batter

Karun Nair had a brilliant campaign last season with Vidarbha and he has continued his form this season and with 614 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’ top bowler

Shams Mulani has been class so far this season as he has led the line for Mumbai in this tournament. With 30 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’ top bowler

Shreyas Gopal continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged six wickets. So far this season he has bagged 37 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.