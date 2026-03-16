Facts: Shams Mulani stands as the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai with 24 wickets in seven innings.

Sagar Udeshi leads Puducherry’s bowling attack with 21 wickets in six innings thus far.

Siddhesh Lad is the leading run scorer for Mumbai, having amassed 360 runs in six innings.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Mumbai managed to bag their second victory of the season in the last encounter against Himachal Pradesh where the former batted first and piled on a whopping 446 runs. Siddhesh Lad in the middle order led the onslaught with 127 runs and opener Musheer Khan was a close second with 112 runs, followed by Shams Mulani’s 69. The bowlers came in clutch as they bundled out the opposition for 187 and imposed a follow on. They were also able to dismiss Himachal Pradesh once again for 139 which handed the Maharashtra-based side an innings-and-120-run victory.

Puducherry have endured a dry spell in the competition which culminated in their first defeat of the season against Chhattisgarh last time around. The latter scored a massive total of 337 runs in the first innings and Puducherry were bundled out for 205 during their chase. Paras Ratnaparkhe top-scored with 52 runs while Anand Bais and Aman Khan were next in line with 37 runs apiece. Following on, they were bowled out for 175 which was not enough to keep their rivals at bay, handing Chhattisgarh a ten-wicket triumph.

Mumbai chance of winning - 96%

Puducherry chance of winning - 4%

Mumbai vs Puducherry Prediction & Tips 2025

Puducherry to score low before first dismissal

In the last four matches, Puducherry have had different opening batters but they brought no improvement to the team’s first wicket so far. Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajay Rohera, Ganga Sridhar Raju and Paras Ratnaparkhe have all opened for the team in the competition so far with scores of 1, 8, 19, 7, 37 and 21 runs. Given that they are not in particularly strong form, they are expected to remain on the backfoot against Mumbai’s bowlers.

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium has hosted 29 test matches to date where the teams batting first have a slight edge with 12 wins while those chasing have nine victories. The average first innings score of 331 is quite competitive and the toss winning skipper of the next game will be keen to bat first as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Mumbai will be sunny and conducive for the match with no possibility of rain whatsoever, and the temperature is expected to go up to 30 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 30C 16Km/h

Sunny 0% 30C 16Km/h

Mumbai and Puducherry Player List

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Team Form

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai have had their ups and downs this season but they continue to work their way up, given that they beat Himachal Pradesh in the last match. They have a powerful batting order, particularly with Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan and Shams Mulani in form at the moment.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry’s batting displays are completely off the mark and they do not have the prowess to take on Mumbai. They have been bundled out for sub 200 on multiple occasions which does not bode well for them.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Puducherry have never faced each other in the Ranji Trophy prior to this, and there is no existing record between the teams.

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Best Batters

Siddhesh Lad to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Siddhesh Lad emerged as Mumbai’s leading run scorer in the previous match against Himachal Pradesh where he notched up a 127-run century in their solitary innings. He furthered his lead overall with 360 runs in six innings and an average of 72.00, making him the top contender for the upcoming match.

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ajay Rohera was not among the top batters for Puducherry in the last game against Chandigarh where he scored 1 and 23 runs. Nonetheless, he is the team’s second highest run scorer overall with 185 runs in four innings, including a ton. His average of 46.25 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Shams Mulani was Mumbai’s top wicket-taker in the last encounter with Himachal Pradesh where he bagged two wickets in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He is in a league of his own at the moment with a whopping 24 wickets in seven innings along with an average of 20.87 which makes him the top pick against Puducherry.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected since Sagar Udeshi emerged as the top bowler for Puducherry with a three-wicket haul in his sole spell against Chandigarh. He has a massive lead over the others with 21 wickets in six innings along with a stellar average of 19.71. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Mumbai.