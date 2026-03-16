Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction
NAGL
2%
Chance of Winning
TAMI
98%
First class
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Facts:
- With 848 runs, Dega Nischal was the leading run scorer for Nagaland in the last campaign.
- With 674 runs, Narayan Jagadeesan was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu in the last campaign.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning
Nagaland headed into the elite division this term and couldn’t have hoped for a worst possible start as they went head to head against defending champions Vidarbha and as expected got outplayed in all departments as Nagaland lost the match by an innings and 179 runs. They would be hoping for a better performance in this game.
Tamil Nadu had a solid season last year as they made the playoffs but they struggled to compete in the opening game of the season against Jharkhand as they were bowled out for 93 in the first innings and they lost the game by an innings and 114 runs. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nagaland’ chances of winning - 02%
- Tamil Nadu’ chances of winning - 98%
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chetan Bist had a solid campaign last season as he ended up with 456 runs with an average of 91.20. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 52 in the opening game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Andre Siddarth C had a decent game in the last outing as he scored a half century in the second innings against Jharkhand, he was one of the most consistent batters last season and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in four of the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sovima during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Nagaland News & Player List
Nagaland Player List
Ronit More,Dega Nischal,Chetan Bist (wk),Rongsen Jonathan (c),Imliwati Lemtur,Sedezhalie Rupero,Tahmeed Rahman,Yugandhar Singh,Dip Borah,Tohuka Zhimo,Saurav S Kumar, Vino Zhimomi,Hem Chetri,Nzanthung Mozhui
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sedezhalie Rupero
|
Batter
|
Dega Nischal
|
Batter
|
Rongsen Jonathan
|
Batter
|
Yugandhar Singh
|
Batter
|
Chetan Bist
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tohuka Zhimo
|
Batter
|
Ronit More
|
All-rounder
|
Imliwati Lemtur
|
All-rounder
|
Tahmeed Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Saurav S Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Dip Borah
|
Bowler
Nagaland Team Form
Nagaland were sensational in Plates last year but struggled in the opening game as they lost against Vidarbha.
Tamil Nadu News & Player List
Tamil Nadu Player List
N Jagadeesan (c) (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, RS Ambrish, DT Chandrasekar, Sandeep Warrier,Gurjapneet Singh, Hemchudesan J, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy,P Vidyuth,CV Achyuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Balasubramaniam Sachin
|
Batter
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
Batter
|
Andre Siddarth C
|
Batter
|
Baba Indrajith
|
Batter
|
N Jagadeesan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
RS Ambrish
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hemchudesan J
|
All-rounder
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
Bowler
|
DT Chandrasekar
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu were decent last year as they made the playoffs. They lost the opening game against Jharkhand this season.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head
This would be the first time Nagaland and Tamil Nadu go head to head in this tournament.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland
Nagaland and Tamil Nadu go head to head after both sides struggled in the opening game of the season. Nagaland qualified from Plate this season and they just struggled with the quality in the opening game of the season against the defending champions Vidarbha. Tamil Nadu’s defeat in the opening game of the season was one of the biggest shocks in the opening round of matches as they failed to show up against Jharkhand who eventually won the game by an innings and 114 runs. Regardless of the results, this fixture seems like a one sided game and we expect Tamil Nadu to register a comfortable win and also to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu
First class
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, null
Nagaland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters
Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter
Dega Nischal could not have hoped for a better start this season as he scored a half century against Vidarbha. Last season he was the top run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
N Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter
N Jagadeesan did not have a good game against Jharkhand in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the standout batter for Tamil Nadu which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers
Saurav Kumar to be Nagaland’ top bowler
Saurav Kumar was brilliant in the last outing against Vidarbha as he ended up with the best bowling figures in the game for his side. He was pretty consistent last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gurjapneet Singh to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler
Gurjapneet Singh only played four games last season but ended up with 13 wickets. He was outstanding in the opening game as he bagged four wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu
- Nagaland to win - 11.00 (PariMatch)
- Tamil Nadu to win - 1.01 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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