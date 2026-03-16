Facts: With 848 runs, Dega Nischal was the leading run scorer for Nagaland in the last campaign.

With 960 runs, Yash Rathod was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha last season.

Nagaland vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Nagaland head into the elite division after a brilliant display last season in the Ranji Trophy Plate. They dominated the group stages last season as they lost just once in five matches and ended up second on the table. In the finals they went head to head against Goa and eventually lost the game by 362 runs.

Vidarbha head into this season as one of the favourites, they have made back to back finals in this tournament. Last season Vidarbha were unbeaten in the group stages and in the finals they drew against Kerala and were crowned Champions. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nagaland’ chances of winning - 02%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 98%

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Nagaland vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chetan Bist had a solid campaign last season as he was consistent and ended up with 456 runs in six matches with an average of 91.20 which is sensational. We believe Bist will score well in the upcoming game.

Danish Malewar was outstanding in the Finals last season as he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. Last season he scored 783 runs and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nagaland vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in four of the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sovima during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Nagaland News & Player List

Nagaland Player List

Dega Nischal, Hem Chetri, Hokaito Zhimomi, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Dip Borah, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Rongsen Jonathan, Afzal Hussain, Chetan Bist, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Raja Swarnkar, Tahmeed Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Hem Chetri Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Rongsen Jonathan Batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi All-rounder Nagaho Chishi Bowler Dip Borah Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland conceded just one defeat in the group stages last season and got promoted last term. They lost the finals against Goa.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Shivam Deshmukh, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur

Predicted Playing XI

Parth Rekhade Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Darshan Nalkande Batter Danish Malewar Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Aman Mokhade Batter Yash Thakur All-rounder Yash Rathod All-rounder Akshay Karnewar Bowler Harsh Dubey Bowler Nachiket Bhute Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are the defending champions, they were unbeaten in the group stages last season with seven wins in eight matches.

Nagaland vs Vidarbha Head to Head

This would be the first time Nagaland and Vidarbha go head to head in this tournament.

Nagaland vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Nagaland and Vidarbha go head to head in the opening game of the season as both sides had outstanding campaigns last season. Nagaland played in Plate last season and they dominated the group stages as they have three wins in one loss in five matches and made the finals. Nagaland could not have hoped for the better test in the Elite division as they take on the Champions who have been outstanding in the last couple of seasons. Vidarbha would be hoping for a perfect start as they are massive favourites in this game. Even though Nagaland batters did well last season, they will struggle against one of the best bowling attacks and Vidarbha will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nagaland vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter

Dega Nischal was sublime last season in the Plate division for Nagaland as he ended up with 848 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Yash Rathod was the standout performer for Vidarbha last season as he played a key role last term. With 960 runs, Rathod was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nagaland vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Jagadeesha Suchith to be Nagaland’ top bowler

Jagadeesha Suchith was sensational last season as he was one of the main reasons why Nagaland got promoted. With 43 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Harsh Dubey was brilliant in the finals last season as he ended up with the best bowling figures. Last season he bagged 69 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.