Nagaland vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
NAGL
2%
Chance of Winning
VID
98%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Facts:
- With 848 runs, Dega Nischal was the leading run scorer for Nagaland in the last campaign.
- With 960 runs, Yash Rathod was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha last season.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Nagaland head into the elite division after a brilliant display last season in the Ranji Trophy Plate. They dominated the group stages last season as they lost just once in five matches and ended up second on the table. In the finals they went head to head against Goa and eventually lost the game by 362 runs.
Vidarbha head into this season as one of the favourites, they have made back to back finals in this tournament. Last season Vidarbha were unbeaten in the group stages and in the finals they drew against Kerala and were crowned Champions. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nagaland’ chances of winning - 02%
- Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 98%
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chetan Bist had a solid campaign last season as he was consistent and ended up with 456 runs in six matches with an average of 91.20 which is sensational. We believe Bist will score well in the upcoming game.
Danish Malewar was outstanding in the Finals last season as he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line. Last season he scored 783 runs and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in four of the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sovima during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Nagaland News & Player List
Nagaland Player List
Dega Nischal, Hem Chetri, Hokaito Zhimomi, Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Dip Borah, Imliwati Lemtur, Nagaho Chishi, Rongsen Jonathan, Afzal Hussain, Chetan Bist, Chopise Hopongkyu, Jagadeesha Suchith, Raja Swarnkar, Tahmeed Rahman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sedezhalie Rupero
|
Batter
|
Dega Nischal
|
Batter
|
Hem Chetri
|
Batter
|
Joshua Ozukum
|
Batter
|
Chetan Bist
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rongsen Jonathan
|
Batter
|
Jagadeesha Suchith
|
All-rounder
|
Hokaito Zhimomi
|
All-rounder
|
Nagaho Chishi
|
Bowler
|
Dip Borah
|
Bowler
|
Imliwati Lemtur
|
Bowler
Nagaland Team Form
Nagaland conceded just one defeat in the group stages last season and got promoted last term. They lost the finals against Goa.
Vidarbha News & Player List
Vidarbha Player List
Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Shivam Deshmukh, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parth Rekhade
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Batter
|
Danish Malewar
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Yash Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Rathod
|
All-rounder
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
Bowler
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Bowler
|
Nachiket Bhute
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha are the defending champions, they were unbeaten in the group stages last season with seven wins in eight matches.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Head to Head
This would be the first time Nagaland and Vidarbha go head to head in this tournament.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland
Nagaland and Vidarbha go head to head in the opening game of the season as both sides had outstanding campaigns last season. Nagaland played in Plate last season and they dominated the group stages as they have three wins in one loss in five matches and made the finals. Nagaland could not have hoped for the better test in the Elite division as they take on the Champions who have been outstanding in the last couple of seasons. Vidarbha would be hoping for a perfect start as they are massive favourites in this game. Even though Nagaland batters did well last season, they will struggle against one of the best bowling attacks and Vidarbha will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha
First class
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, null
Nagaland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter
Dega Nischal was sublime last season in the Plate division for Nagaland as he ended up with 848 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’ top batter
Yash Rathod was the standout performer for Vidarbha last season as he played a key role last term. With 960 runs, Rathod was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nagaland vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
Jagadeesha Suchith to be Nagaland’ top bowler
Jagadeesha Suchith was sensational last season as he was one of the main reasons why Nagaland got promoted. With 43 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler
Harsh Dubey was brilliant in the finals last season as he ended up with the best bowling figures. Last season he bagged 69 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Nagaland to win - 15.00 (PariMatch)
- Vidarbha to win - 1.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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