Facts: With 152 runs, Subhranshu Senapati is the leading run scorer for Odisha this season.

With 150 runs, Srikar Bharat is the leading run scorer for Andhra in this campaign.

Odisha vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Odisha had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far as they lost the opening game against Baroda by seven wickets at home and in the last game, even though they drew the game against Uttar Pradesh, they conceded 409 runs and only managed to score 243 runs in the first innings.

Muck like their opponents, Andhra missed the playoffs last season. They would be hoping to make a positive impact in this campaign and have started the season with back to back draws. In both games thus far, they have conceded more runs in the first innings. As per our calculations, Andhra are favourites in the upcoming game.

Odisha’ chances of winning - 30%

Andhra’ chances of winning - 70%

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Odisha vs Andhra Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Govinda Poddar was one of the positives last season as he scored 365 runs last term. In the last match against Uttar Pradesh, he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Srikar Bharat was outstanding last season as he ended up with 502 runs last term. He scored a century in the opening game and even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two games have been won by the team that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cuttack during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (c),Gourav Choudhury,Swastik Samal,Sandeep Pattnaik,Govinda Poddar,Rajesh Dhuper,Aasirwad Swain (wk),Rajesh Mohanty,Sumit Sharma,Sunil Roul,Badal Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Govinda Poddar Batter Rajesh Dhuper All-rounder Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Sunil Roul Bowler Badal Biswal Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha managed just two wins last season and have struggled so far in this campaign as they have one defeat and one draw in the first two games.

Andhra News & Player List

Andhra Player List

Abhishek Reddy,Srikar Bharat (wk),Shaik Rasheed,Kirdant Karan Shinde,Ricky Bhui (c),KV Sasikanth,Ashwin Hebbar,Saurabh Kumar,Revanth Reddy,Cheepurapalli Stephen,Prithvi Raj Yarra,Satyanarayana Raju, Siraparapu Ashish,Kavuri Saiteja,Tripurana Vijay,Yara Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Revanth Reddy Batter Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Saurabh Kumar Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra are winless after two games but have only managed a draw in those fixtures.

Odisha vs Andhra Head to Head

Andhra have had an upper hand in this fixture as they are unbeaten against Odisha.

Head to Head

Odisha: 00

Andhra: 01

Draw/Tie:01

Odisha vs Andhra Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Odisha and Andhra headed into this season after a disappointing campaign last term as both sides missed the playoffs last season. Andhra have had a decent start to the campaign as they drew the first two games and would be hoping to register their first win of the season. On the other hand, Odisha was battered in the opening game against one of the favourites Baroda and in the last game they drew against Uttar Pradesh and are currently eighth on the table. Andhra are unbeaten in this fixture as they are unbeaten against Odisha. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Andhra have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Odisha vs Andhra Top Batters

Sandeep Pattanaik to be Odisha’ top batter

Sandeep Pattanaik did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century. Pattanaik was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed had a brilliant start to the season as he scored 136 runs against Uttar Pradesh, we expect him to carry on his form as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Andhra which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Sumit Sharma to be Odisha’ top bowler

Sumit Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season but with four wickets he is the second highest wicket taker for his side. He was sensational last season and we expect him to turn things around in the upcoming game.

Satyanarayana Raju to be Andhra’ top bowler

Satyanarayana Raju missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he was the standout bowler last season and we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.