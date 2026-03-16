Odisha vs Andhra Match Prediction
ODI
30%
Chance of Winning
ANDP
70%
First class
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Facts:
- With 152 runs, Subhranshu Senapati is the leading run scorer for Odisha this season.
- With 150 runs, Srikar Bharat is the leading run scorer for Andhra in this campaign.
Odisha vs Andhra Chance of Winning
Odisha had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far as they lost the opening game against Baroda by seven wickets at home and in the last game, even though they drew the game against Uttar Pradesh, they conceded 409 runs and only managed to score 243 runs in the first innings.
Muck like their opponents, Andhra missed the playoffs last season. They would be hoping to make a positive impact in this campaign and have started the season with back to back draws. In both games thus far, they have conceded more runs in the first innings. As per our calculations, Andhra are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Odisha’ chances of winning - 30%
- Andhra’ chances of winning - 70%
Odisha vs Andhra Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Govinda Poddar was one of the positives last season as he scored 365 runs last term. In the last match against Uttar Pradesh, he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Srikar Bharat was outstanding last season as he ended up with 502 runs last term. He scored a century in the opening game and even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two games have been won by the team that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Cuttack during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Odisha News & Player List
Odisha Player List
Subhranshu Senapati (c),Gourav Choudhury,Swastik Samal,Sandeep Pattnaik,Govinda Poddar,Rajesh Dhuper,Aasirwad Swain (wk),Rajesh Mohanty,Sumit Sharma,Sunil Roul,Badal Biswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Swastik Samal
|
Batter
|
Gourav Choudhury
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Aasirwad Swain
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Govinda Poddar
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Dhuper
|
All-rounder
|
Rajesh Mohanty
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Roul
|
Bowler
|
Badal Biswal
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Sharma
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
Odisha managed just two wins last season and have struggled so far in this campaign as they have one defeat and one draw in the first two games.
Andhra News & Player List
Andhra Player List
Abhishek Reddy,Srikar Bharat (wk),Shaik Rasheed,Kirdant Karan Shinde,Ricky Bhui (c),KV Sasikanth,Ashwin Hebbar,Saurabh Kumar,Revanth Reddy,Cheepurapalli Stephen,Prithvi Raj Yarra,Satyanarayana Raju, Siraparapu Ashish,Kavuri Saiteja,Tripurana Vijay,Yara Sandeep
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
Kirdant Karan Shinde
|
Batter
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Revanth Reddy
|
Batter
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
All-rounder
|
KV Sasikanth
|
All-rounder
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra are winless after two games but have only managed a draw in those fixtures.
Odisha vs Andhra Head to Head
Andhra have had an upper hand in this fixture as they are unbeaten against Odisha.
Head to Head
Odisha: 00
Andhra: 01
Draw/Tie:01
Odisha vs Andhra Betting Odds
Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Odisha
Odisha and Andhra headed into this season after a disappointing campaign last term as both sides missed the playoffs last season. Andhra have had a decent start to the campaign as they drew the first two games and would be hoping to register their first win of the season. On the other hand, Odisha was battered in the opening game against one of the favourites Baroda and in the last game they drew against Uttar Pradesh and are currently eighth on the table. Andhra are unbeaten in this fixture as they are unbeaten against Odisha. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Andhra have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Andhra
First class
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, null
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Andhra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha vs Andhra Top Batters
Sandeep Pattanaik to be Odisha’ top batter
Sandeep Pattanaik did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant half century. Pattanaik was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter
Shaik Rasheed had a brilliant start to the season as he scored 136 runs against Uttar Pradesh, we expect him to carry on his form as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Andhra which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Odisha vs Andhra Top Bowlers
Sumit Sharma to be Odisha’ top bowler
Sumit Sharma has struggled to make an impact this season but with four wickets he is the second highest wicket taker for his side. He was sensational last season and we expect him to turn things around in the upcoming game.
Satyanarayana Raju to be Andhra’ top bowler
Satyanarayana Raju missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he was the standout bowler last season and we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Andhra
- Odisha to win - 2.62 (PariMatch)
- Andhra to win - 1.43 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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