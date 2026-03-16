Facts: With 435 runs, Sandeep Pattanaik was the leading run scorer for Odisha in the last campaign.

With 484 runs, Shivalik Sharma was the leading run scorer for Baroda in the last campaign.

Odisha vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Odisha struggled for consistency last season and would be hoping for a better performance this season. Odisha had an underwhelming start to the season as they were winless in the first four games. Even though Odisha had a strong finish to the campaign they still ended up with three defeats and were sixth on the table.

Even though Baroda missed the playoffs last season they still had a decent campaign with a lot of positives as they ended up with four wins in seven matches in group stages and ended up two points shy of Mumbai who ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.

Odisha’ chances of winning - 22%

Baroda’ chances of winning - 78%

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Odisha vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Govinda Poddar had a decent season last term as he ended up with 365 runs in six matches with an average of 36.50 and was the second highest run scorer for Odisha which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Krunal Pandya was sensational against Odisha last season as he scored a century in the first innings. He scored 414 runs with an average of 37.63 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cuttack during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (C), Swastik Samal (VC), Gourav Choudhary, Sandeep Pattanaik, Govinda Poddar, Aashirwad Swain (WK), Rajesh Dhupar (WK), Anil Parida, Sambit Baral, Sumit Sharma, Badal Biswal, Sunil Roul, Rajesh Mohanty, Tarani Sa, Tapas Das.

Predicted Playing XI

Gourav Choudhary Batter Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattanaik Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Aashirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Badal Biswal All-rounder Sunil Roul All-rounder Tarani Sa Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha struggled last season as they managed just two wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Nitya Pandya, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani

Predicted Playing XI

Shivalik Sharma Batter Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Abhimanyu Singh Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Vishnu Solanki Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Ninad Rathva All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda managed four wins in seven matches last season and ended up third on the table.

Odisha vs Baroda Head to Head

Baroda have dominated this fixture in the past against Odisha in this tournament 4-0. Both sides went head to head last season and Baroda won the game.

Head to Head

Odisha: 00

Baroda: 04

Draw/Tie: 05

Odisha vs Baroda Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Odisha and Baroda head into this campaign after both sides missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping for an improvement this term. Even though Baroda missed the playoffs they still had a better campaign with Odisha and had more positives from the campaign. Baroda ended up with four wins in seven matches and eventually ended up third on the table, two points off the final playoff spot. Both sides went head to head last season and Baroda dominated the game as they won the match by an innings and 98 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Baroda had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Odisha vs Baroda Top Batters

Sandeep Pattanaik to be Odisha’ top batter

Sandeep Pattanaik had a solid campaign last season, he was the standout batter for Odisha last season as he scored 435 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivalik Sharma to be Baroda’ top batter

Shivalik Sharma was incredible last season against Odisha as he scored 96 in the first innings. With 484 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Odisha vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Sumit Sharma to be Odisha’ top bowler

Odisha struggled in the bowling department last season but Sumit Sharma still did a decent job last season as with 17 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’ top bowler

Mahesh Pithiya had an incredible season last term as he was the standout bowler for his side. With 38 wickets, Pithiya was the leading wicket taker for Baroda which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.