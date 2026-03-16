Facts: Opener Ganga Sridhar Raju was Puducherry’s top run scorer with 432 runs in ten innings in the previous season.

Ankit Kalsi was the leading run-getter for Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 season with 610 runs in 11 innings.

Himachal Pradesh lead their head-to-head tally against Puducherry with a 2-0 scoreline in the tournament.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Puducherry’s campaign in the previous season was fruitless as they failed to take a single victory during the tournament. In their last outing against Uttarakhand, the former put on a strong batting display as they posted 427 runs on the board - Mohit Kale did nearly half the heavy lifting on his own with an unbeaten 202-run double century. Opener Ganga Sridhar Raju and skipper Arun Karthik also made consequential contributions, having scored 48 and 43 runs, respectively. Uttarakhand were restricted to 273 runs which allowed Puducherry to build on their substantial lead. In the second innings with the bat, the latter scored 201 runs, including an 89-run half-century from Akash Kargave, before a shortage of time led to a stalemate.

Himachal Pradesh were quite erratic during their campaign and it ended with a defeat at the hands of Gujarat. The former scored 215 runs while batting first where top-order batter Ankit Kalsi top-scored with 53 runs. Gujarat surpassed the target but only just as they notched up 247 runs, allowing Himachal Pradesh to score an additional 175 runs. However, this was not enough to keep the opposition at bay which resulted in a nine-wicket defeat for the Rishi Dhawan-led team.

Puducherry chance of winning - 45%

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 55%

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Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before first dismissal

Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra were the mainstay openers for Himachal Pradesh in the last season. Although they had their ups and downs together, the pair added 3, 20, 11, 69, 58, 0, 34 and 12 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches of the tournament. Despite their downtrend towards the end of their campaign, the openers are backed to set up a competitive stand against Puducherry in the upcoming fixture.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

There are no major international records at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground and the venue is yet to host a match in the Ranji Trophy.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted at Puducherry with a strong 65% possibility of precipitation on match day. The temperature is set to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Arun Karthik (c), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande, Aman Khan, Ankit Sharma, Mohit Kale, Abin Mathew, Anand Bais, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Akash Kargave, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Ajay Rohera, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Jay Pande Batter Sagar Udeshi Batter Paras Ratnaparkhe All-rounder Mohit Kale All-rounder Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper Aman Khan Bowler Ankit Sharma Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler Ajay Rohera Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry were off the mark in every aspect of the game in the previous season, and they had absolutely no wins to their credit.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra, Pukhraj Mann, Ravi Thakur, Sidhant Purohit, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Mukul Negi, Ankush Bains, Innesh Mahajan, Arpit Guleria, Aryaman Singh, Divesh Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Innesh Mahajan Wicket-keeper Rishi Dhawan (C) Batter Mayank Dagar All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh were one of the most powerful teams in their division last season and they are expected to build on their form as they enter the present tournament.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head

Himachal Pradesh beat Puducherry twice during the 2024 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Himachal Pradesh - 2

Puducherry - 0

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Ganga Sridhar Raju and Jay Pande were Puducherry’s linchpin openers last season but their scores were rather erratic. In the last three matches of the tournament, they secured totals of 6, 41, 0, 152*, 1 and 10 runs before the first dismissal. Himachal Pradesh’s Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra were in similar form as they notched up scores of 3, 20, 11, 69 and 58 runs in the previous three outings. Moreover, they outdid Puducherry’s first wicket in the last season which makes Himachal Pradesh’s opening wicket the favorite in the next game.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Best Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ganga Sridhar Raju was the leading batter for Puducherry last season, having accumulated 432 runs in ten innings with an average of 48.00. Moreover, he was among the top run scorers in their last outing against Uttarakhand with 48 and 26 runs. He had one ton and two half-centuries under his belt, making him the leading contender against Himachal Pradesh.

Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Ankit Kalsi led Himachal Pradesh’s batting charts in the previous season where he notched up a total of 610 runs in 11 innings, including two tons and three half-centuries. In the last outing against Gujarat, he was among the top scorers with 53 and 8 runs. He ended up with an outstanding average of 61.00 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming game.

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh Best Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Sagar Udeshi emerged as the top wicket-taker for Puducherry in the last game of the 2024 season against Uttarakhand where he picked six wickets in his sole spell of 39.3 overs, including seven maidens and a brilliant economy rate of 2.05. He was also their leading bowler overall with a whopping 26 wickets in ten innings and a stellar average of 24.61 which makes him the top pick for the next encounter.

Divesh Sharma to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Divesh Sharma was Himachal Pradesh’s leading wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 21 wickets in nine innings. He did not participate in the last game against Gujarat but he was the team’s most consistent bowler overall. Averaging at 22.95, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Puducherry.