Facts: Tanmay Agarwal has registered three centuries in his last five first-class cricket matches.

Tanay Thyagarajan smashed an unbeaten fifty and picked up nine wickets across two innings when Hyderabad last faced Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Puducherry survived a defeat in their opening match of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season due to rain.They were bowled out on 183 runs after Himachal Pradesh posted 305 total in their first innings. Puducherry were trailing by 213 runs when the rain washed out Day 4’s play. Captain Sagar Udeshi made the headlines by picking up ten wickets, but the batters struggled for big scores.

On the other hand, Hyderabad clinched a point against Delhi in their opening game of this season.In response to Delhi’s mammoth first innings total of 529 for 4, Hyderabad posted 411 runs. Hyderabad bowlers were below par in the absence of star spinner Tanay Thyagarajan. In-form opener Tanmay Agarwal smashed a brilliant century while captain Tilak Varma registered a rare duck. Hyderabad will look to claim six points against Puducherry to move into the top half of the points table in the Elite Group D.

Puducherry chances of winning - 25%

Hyderabad chances of winning - 75%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Puducherry captain Sagar Udeshi led by example in the last match against Himachal Pradesh. The 39-year-old spinner picked up seven wickets in the first innings to restrict the opponents to a 305-run total and three more in the second innings before the rain interrupted the match. Udeshi has taken 16 wickets in his last three first-class innings and can be tipped to produce a five-wicket haul against Hyderabad in the next match.

Tanmay Agarwal registered his 18th first-class century by scoring 132 runs off 196 balls against Delhi in the last match. The left-handed batter has been in sensational form in red-ball cricket with three centuries in his last five matches. He also smashed 173 runs against Puducherry last season and is expected to produce another big knock in the upcoming fixture starting on Saturday.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry offers a bowling-friendly surface. Spinners are likely to find a good amount of help on a slow wicket from Day 1. Captains are likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss and score big total before the surface gets old and favors the spinners.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for cloudy weather on Day 1 of this fixture in Puducherry. There is a 20% chance of precipitation in the first session, which can delay the start of this match. However, the rain is likely to stay away after lunch break, so fans can witness plenty of action on Saturday. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius with 83% humidity in the air.

Puducherry News & Player List

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Anand Singh Bais, Mohit Kale, Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Aman Khan, Krishna Pandey, Jayant Yadav, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Puneet Datey, Sagar Udeshi (c), Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravinddaraj, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Abin Mathew, Paras Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Vedant Bhardwaj, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Anand Bais Batter Mohit Kale Batter Siddhant Addhatrao Wicketkeeper Aman Khan Batter Krishna Pandey Batter Jayant Yadav Bowler Sidak Singh Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Sagar Udeshi (C) Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry drew their first match of this season. In their last five first-class matches, they have drawn four and lost one game.

Hyderabad News & Player List

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Aniketh Reddy, Tilak Varma (c), Kodimela Himateja, Aelgani Varun Goud, Rahul Radesh (wk), Rohit Rayudu, Chama V Milind, Saranu Nishanth, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Abhirath Reddy, Ali Diamond, Tanay Thyagarajan

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rahul Singh Batter Anikethreddy Batter Tilak Varma (c) Batter Kodimela Himateja Batter Aelgani Varun Goud All-rounder Rahul Radesh Wicketkeeper Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Rohit Rayudu Bowler Chama Milind Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad’s first game of this season was drawn. They have registered one win, one loss, and three draws in their last five first-class matches.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Head to Head

Hyderabad lead their head-to-head record against Puducherry with a dominant win in their only meeting last season.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh added 65 runs for the first wicket in their last match. Agarwal has consistently provided good starts for Hyderabad in first-class cricket. On the other hand, Puducherry openers Ajay Rohera and Ganga Sridhar Raju were able to add a 21-run stand for the first wicket. Both players failed to cross a 10-run individual mark. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, Hyderabad are expected to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry in this four-day match.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad First class Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Pondicherry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.61 Bet Now!

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s top batter

The 28-year-old Puducherry opener scored just 10 runs off 18 balls in the first innings against Himachal Pradesh. However, the wicketkeeper batter was in good form last year with 383 runs in five matches at an average of 47.87, and is likely to overcome the poor start with a big knock against Hyderabad. Rohera has scored 1028 runs in 17 first-class matches at an average of 39.53 and is expected to score a fifty in this fixture.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad's top batter

The top-order batter continued his red-hot form by scoring 132 runs off 196 balls against Delhi in the last match. It was his third century in his last five first-class matches and overall 18th in his 122 innings. Agarwal was the third-highest run-getter last season with 934 runs in 12 innings at an amazing average of 77.83. He created history against Arunachal Pradesh last year by smashing 323 runs off just 160 balls. He took just 147 balls to record the fastest triple century in first-class cricket.

Puducherry vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s top bowler

The veteran spinner overshadowed new signing Jayant Yadav by claiming ten wickets across two innings against Himachal Pradesh in the last match. Udeshi picked up 26 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.61 in the Ranji Trophy last season. He also registered three five-wicket hauls and has started the new season with a big performance in the last match. Udeshi can be trusted to pick at least five wickets across both innings against Hyderabad if the latter manage to bat in both innings.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s top bowler

The experienced left-arm spinner missed the first match of the season due to injury, but is all cleared for this fixture. Thyagarajan was the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad last season, with 35 wickets in 12 innings. He also produced the player of the match performance against Puducherry by scoring 53 runs and taking nine wickets across two innings. Thyagarajan has taken two five-wicket hauls in his last four matches across formats. He can be expected to produce another five-wicket haul in this fixture.