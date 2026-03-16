Facts: Harnoor Singh, Punjab’s opener, leads their run charts in the tournament so far with 176 runs in two innings.

Abhinav Tejrana stands as Goa’s top run scorer with 296 runs in three innings thus far.

Punjab have a 2-0 clean sweep against Goa in their head-to-head tally in the competition.

Punjab vs Goa Chances of Winning

Punjab drew yet another game as they faced Kerala in the previous outing where they scored 436 runs with the first bat; opener Harnoor Singh notched up 170 runs, and he emerged as their top scorer. Prerit Dutta and Mayank Markande in the lower order were next in line as they notched up 72 and 48* runs, respectively, while Uday Saharan’s 37 and wicket-keeper batter Salil Arora’s 36 were also valuable contributions. Kerala managed to score 371 runs in response and Punjab kicked off their second innings with the bat, having been 15/0, but a lack of time brought an abrupt end to the game in a deadlock.

Goa were saved by the bell in the last outing against Karnataka where the latter posted 371 runs on the board, and the Snehal Kauthankar-led side scored 217 runs during their chase. Mohit Redkar and Arjun Tendulkar top-scored with 53 and 47 runs, respectively. Following on, Goa were 143/1 with the help of Abhinav Tejrana’s 73* and opener Manthan Khutkar’s 55*. However, the sides ran out of time which resulted in a stalemate.

Punjab chance of winning - 55%

Goa chance of winning - 45%

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Punjab vs Goa Betting Tips

Punjab to score high before first dismissal

Prabhsimran Singh has been the linchpin opener for Punjab this season so far, having led the innings with Harnoor Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul in the previous two outings. The openers secured stands of 52, 15*, 4 and 44 runs together, and there was a single innings where their partnership did not yield a competitive result. They are expected to give Goa’s bowlers a run for their money in the next encounter.

Punjab vs Goa Toss Prediction

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosted two matches in the previous season where the vote was split 1-1 for batting and fielding first. Both games ended in draws but the average first innings total of 244 was quite easily attainable, making chasing the preferred option in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain whatsoever on match day and New Chandigarh will experience sunny conditions. The temperature is set to go up to 28 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Player List

Naman Dhir (c), Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Harnoor Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Sahaj Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat, Prerit Dutta, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora, Ayush Goyal, Harjas Tandon, Raghu Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Harnoor Singh Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Uday Saharan All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Naman Dhir (C) All-rounder Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Krish Bhagat Bowler Mayank Markande Batter Prerit Dutta Bowler Ayush Goyal Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab showcased their batting prowess in the previous outing against Kerala, and their 400+ target inspires confidence in their ability to put Goa under pressure in the next game.

Goa Player List

Snehal Kauthankar (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Rohan Kadam, Ishaan Gadekar, Kashyap Bakhale, Manthan Khutkar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Mohit Redkar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Samar Dubhashi, Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Amulya Pandrekar, Felix Alemao, Abhinav Tejrana, Vasuki Koushik.

Predicted Playing XI

Manthan Khutkar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Abhinav Tejrana Batter Snehal Kauthankar (C) Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Darshan Misal All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar All-rounder Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have the potential to put up a fight against Punjab but their batting strength is not on par with their rivals.

Punjab vs Goa Head-to-Head

In both of their head-to-head games in the tournament so far, Punjab have the edge over Goa with two victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 2

Punjab - 2

Goa - 0

Punjab vs Goa Betting Odds

Punjab to have a better opening partnership than Goa

Manthan Khutkar and Suyash Prabhudessai’s partnership for Goa has regressed over the course of the season where the pair added 9, 20 and 45 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches. On the other hand, Punjab’s opening wicket maintained consistency despite having made changes to their lineup; Prabhsimran Singh is their mainstay and he has opened alongside Harnoor Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul in the two games prior to this. They set up totals of 52, 15*, 5 and 44 runs, and they are favored to outdo Goa’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Punjab vs Goa Best Batters

Harnoor Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Harnoor Singh was Punjab’s leading run scorer against Kerala in the previous game, having scored 170 and 6* runs in the two innings. This was his first game of the season and he has overtaken the other batters for the top spot. He is expected to build on this form and come out on top in the next game.

Lalit Yadav to be Goa’s Best Batter

Lalit Yadav participated in a single innings in the previous outing against Karnataka where he scored 36 runs before his dismissal. Although he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings, he is the second leading batter for Goa with 249 runs in two innings and a stellar average of 124.50 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Punjab vs Goa Best Bowlers

Krish Bhagat to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

In the last outing against Kerala, Krish Bhagat emerged as the top bowler for Punjab with a four-wicket haul in his sole spell of 22.2 overs, including four maidens and an economy rate of 2.32. He is currently tied for second place with four wickets in a single innings and an excellent average of 21.00, making him the leading choice against Goa.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal was the second highest wicket-taker for Goa in the last game versus Karnataka with two wickets in 18 overs and a brilliant economy rate of 4.11. He has a massive lead over the others with ten wickets in three innings along with an exceptional average of 22.50. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Punjab.