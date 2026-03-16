Facts: Uday Saharan stands as Punjab’s leading batter in the tournament this season with 111 runs in two innings.

MD Nidheesh leads Kerala’s bowling attack so far with five wickets in two innings.

Kerala have a 2-1 scoreline against Punjab in their head-to-head tally so far.

Punjab vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Punjab did not make a great start to the competition as they took on Madhya Pradesh in the first game. The former, having chosen to bat first, scored 232 runs in the first innings with the help of opener Prabhsimran Singh who notched up a 75-run half-century, followed by skipper Naman Dhir and Krish Bhagat’s 39 apiece. However, the bowlers were quite lax in their approach as they allowed the opposition to post 519 runs on the board during their chase. This put immense pressure on Punjab’s batters, and they eventually started to crumble in the second innings with the bat. They were 143/5 when they were saved by the bell, leading to a draw between the sides.

Kerala were on par with Maharashtra in the last outing where the former responded to a 239-run total with 219 runs on the board. Sanju Samson and Salman Nizar were the top scorers as they secured stands of 54 and 49 runs, respectively, followed by skipper and wicket-kepper batter Mohammed Azharuddeen’s 36. Their rivals went on to add 224 runs to their original tally but at this point, they ran out of time which resulted in a deadlock.

Punjab chance of winning - 42%

Kerala chance of winning - 58%

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Punjab vs Kerala Betting Tips

Punjab to score low before first dismissal

In the last game versus Madhya Pradesh, Punjab’s Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Prabhsimran Singh started with a mere five-wicket stand before setting up a competitive 44-run total in the second innings. However, in the previous season, the openers scored measly totals of 4, 8, 11, 3, 0, 7, 3, 4 and 28 runs in the last five games. They are expected to be on the backfoot against Kerala’s powerful bowling attack.

Punjab vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosted two games in the tournament last season where the toss winners elected to bat and field first once each. Despite that, the average first innings stand of 244 was quite low last season, and that will prompt the toss winning skipper of the upcoming game to chase.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation at New Chandigarh on match day and the skies will be sunny. The temperature is set to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Player List

Naman Dhir (c), Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Harnoor Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Sahaj Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar, Krish Bhagat, Prerit Dutta, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora, Ayush Goyal, Harjas Tandon, Raghu Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Jaskaranvir Paul Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Uday Saharan All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Naman Dhir (C) All-rounder Nehal Wadhera Batter Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Krish Bhagat Bowler Gurnoor Brar All-rounder Prerit Dutta Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab is on the backfoot in terms of batting since their scores in the previous game were below par. Their bowling unit was also not particularly great during the match considering they conceded too many runs.

Kerala Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Ahammed Imran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Shoun Roger, Sanju Samson, Eden Apple Tom, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Chandran All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sachin Baby Batter Sanju Samson Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Nizar Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Eden Apple Tom Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala have the potential to improve substantially now that they have had the chance to bed in. Moreover, their batting order was on the money in the previous outing which gives them the edge over Punjab.

Punjab vs Kerala Head-to-Head

Punjab and Kerala have faced each other four times in the history of the tournament where the latter has the edge with two victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Punjab - 1

Kerala - 2

Draw - 1

Punjab vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Prabhsimran Singh opened for Punjab in the last game against Madhya Pradesh and their partnership was up and down as they added 5 and 44 runs to the first wicket. Their counterparts at Kerala, Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal, secured a total of 23 runs, owing to the former’s early dismissal. Despite that, the bookmakers back the latter to come good in the upcoming game and outdo Punjab’s first wicket stand.

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Punjab vs Kerala Best Batters

Anmolpreet Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Anmolpreet Singh did not make much of an impact in the previous game against Madhya Pradesh where he faced a four-ball duck in the first innings and scored 18 runs in the second. Nevertheless, he was their top scorer in the last season with 372 runs in 13 innings and an average of 28.61, making him the top contender for the next game.

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen was among the top batters for Kerala in their sole innings against Maharashtra last time around, having scored 36 runs. Moreover, he was the team’s top run-getter in the 2024 season with 635 runs in 12 innings. He is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Punjab vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Gurnoor Brar to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Gurnoor Brar went wicketless as he delivered 20 overs in the last game against Madhya Pradesh. Nonetheless, he was their leading wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 26 wickets in 11 innings and an exceptional bowling average of 20.30. Despite his performance in the last outing, he is expected to come out on top against Kerala.

MD Nidheesh to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter against Maharashtra, MD Nidheesh emerged as the leading bowler for Kerala with a fifer in the first spell. Although he was wicketless in the following innings, he stands as their top wicket-taker overall in the tournament so far with a stellar average of 17.00, the best of the team, and he is the top choice to be their premier bowler once again.