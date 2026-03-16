Facts: Upendra Yadav, Railways’ wicket-keeper batter, was their leading run scorer in the 2024 season with 534 runs in 12 innings.

Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opener, stood as their top batter in the previous season with 574 runs in 14 innings.

Railways have a 1-0 scoreline against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy so far.

Railways vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Railways ended their below par run in the tournament in the previous season with a defeat at the hands of Delhi. The former were put in to bat first and they managed to post 241 runs on the board where Upendra Yadav’s 95 and Karn Sharma’s 50 were the top scores of the innings. However, the total was not adequate at all since Delhi surpassed it with ease, having scored 374 runs. In Railways’ second innings with the bat, they were somehow worse off than they were before considering they were bundled out for a mere 114 runs. This resulted in an innings-and-19-run loss for them in the end.

Haryana were a force to be reckoned with in the group stage of the previous season where they did not lose a single game. However, they entered the quarter final against Mumbai where things took a turn for the worse. The latter scored 315 runs in the first innings and Haryana made it quite close during their chase - skipper and opener Ankit Kumar top-scored with 136 runs and the others scored enough runs to help the team rack in 301 runs in response. Mumbai went on to add 339 runs to their tally which put immense pressure on Haryana. This time, the latter could not keep up and ended up getting bundled out for 201, leading to a massive 152-run defeat.

Railways chance of winning - 40%

Haryana chance of winning - 60%

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Railways vs Haryana Betting Tips

Haryana to score high before first dismissal

Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar were a highly reliable opening pair for Haryana last season and their form improved consistently over the course of the season. They posted remarkable totals of 87, 24, 74, 81, 40, 38, 12, 19 and 0 runs in the last five matches of their campaign, and their progress is quite clear. Based on that, the openers are anticipated to kick off the tournament with a strong partnership against Railways’ bowlers in the next encounter.

Railways vs Haryana Toss Prediction

There are no major records at Pithwala Stadium since this is the first time the venue is hosting a game in the Ranji Trophy. Moreover, a single One Day International was held here where the team batting first won after posting a total of 160 runs on the board. Given that there is inadequate information about the surface, batting first will remain the safe option based on the previous result.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunshine and clear skies at Surat with no chance of rainfall whatsoever, and the temperature is set to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Zubair Ali, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Vivek Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Pratham Singh (C) Batter Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Bhargav Merai Batter Karn Sharma All-rounder Ayan Chaudhari All-rounder Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways’ batting display in the last match against Delhi was not up to the mark and they are on the backfoot against a superior Haryana.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya.

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshay Dalal All-rounder Ankit Kumar Batter Ashok Menaria (C) All-rounder Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Mayank Shandilya Bowler Jayant Yadav Bowler Sumit Kumar All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Ajit Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana are a formidable side with powerful batting and bowling departments. Their top order, in particular, is phenomenal and they have the firepower to put on a spectacle in the next match.

Railways vs Haryana Head-to-Head

Railways and Haryana’s solitary head-to-head game dates back to 2007 where the former won by an innings and 86 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Railways - 1

Haryana - 0

Railways vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to have a better opening partnership than Railways

Railways’ Anchit Yadav and Vivek Singh were the mainstay openers for the team in the 2024 season where their partnership did not quite work out. Together, the pair set up scant scores of 7, 1, 1, 56, 8 and 0 runs in the last three games of the tournament. They are absolutely no match for their counterparts in Haryana as Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar were consistently on the money with first wicket stands of 87, 24, 74, 81 and 40 runs in the last three outings. Given that there is a gaping disparity between the sides, the latter are endorsed to establish a competitive first partnership in the next encounter.

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Railways vs Haryana Best Batters

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Upendra Yadav led Railways’ run charts in the last season where he amassed 534 runs in 12 innings. He scored his third half-century of the tournament in the last game against Delhi, having notched up 95 runs. He also had two tons under his belt along with an average of 44.50 which was the best of the team, making him the top choice against Haryana.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar was the top batter for Haryana in the last season as he garnered a total of 574 runs in 14 innings. He scored his second ton of the season in the last encounter with Mumbai as he secured a 136-run stand. Averaging at 44.15 in the tournament, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Railways vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be Railways’ Best Bowler

In the 2024 season of the competition, Karn Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with 19 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 20.10. He was highly consistent with taking wickets and remains the top contender for the upcoming encounter as well.

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Anshul Kamboj was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana in the last game against Mumbai, and he was tied for the position as he claimed a total of five wickets across two innings. He was their top bowler overall with 34 wickets in 12 innings and an exceptional average of 13.79, making him the favorite against Railways.