Facts: Mahipal Lomror was Rajasthan’s leading batter in the 2024 season with 616 runs in ten innings.

Aayush Pandey was the top run scorer for Chhattisgarh with 744 runs in 12 innings last season.

Rajasthan have a 1-0 lead over Chhattisgarh in their head-to-head tally in the Ranji Trophy so far.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

Rajasthan had a mediocre run in the season during the 2024 tournament and they ended it with a defeat at the hands of Andhra. The former posted 258 runs on the board while batting first with top contributions from Abhijeet Tomar and Manav Suthar who scored 94 and 54 runs, respectively. Andhra were bundled out while they were still trailing as they scored 220 runs but Rajasthan absolutely fumbled their second innings with the bat. This time, the latter notched up a measly 114 runs and the bowlers could not keep the opposition at bay, losing by a margin of six wickets.

Chhattisgarh made a meal of their last game against Chandigarh where the former set themselves up for victory before throwing it all away. Batting first, the latter scored 282 runs but Chhattisgarh surpassed it with ease, piling on 406 runs on the board. Sanjeet Desai’s 144 was the top score of the innings while opener Aayush Pandey and wicket-keeper batter Shashank Chandrakar were next in line with 99 and 70 runs, respectively. The bowlers conceded 299 runs to Chandigarh and although the batters did not have to break a sweat, they crumbled under pressure which handed the Anuj Tiwary-led team a 54-run defeat.

Rajasthan chance of winning - 55%

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score high before first dismissal

Aayush Pandey was Chhattisgarh’s only recurring opener in the previous season of the tournament where he had Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani and Rishabh Tiwari as his batting partners in the last five matches. The openers did not forgo their consistency at any point, though, as they secured stands of 44, 6, 0, 88, 54, 8*, 43, 13 and 124 runs before the first dismissal. Naturally, they are anticipated to put up a competitive display in the next match, too.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre is yet to host a game in the Ranji Trophy and there are no established international records at the venue either.

Weather Report

Rajsamand will be sunny on match day and there is absolutely no likelihood of rain. The temperature is set to touch 30 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Mukul Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi, Sumit Godara, Deepak Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Kukna Ajay, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, Ashok Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Arafat Khan, Ram Chouhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Ram Chouhan Batter Abhijeet Tomar Batter Mahipal Lomror (C) All-rounder Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Samarpit Joshi Batter Shubham Garhwal Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Kukna Ajay All-rounder Arafat Khan Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan had a strong batting lineup last season, and their top order were quite competitive. Moreover, they also have a bowling attack which pulls their weight.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Aditya Sarwate, Ajay Mandal, Arafat Khan, Sahban Khan, Shubham Agarwal, Vashudev Bareth, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar, Prashant Painkra.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Pandey Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Prateek Yadav Batter Shashank Chandrakar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Prashant Painkra Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s batting lineup was quite remarkable last season but their consistency was a major problem. Their opening wicket, in particular, was in a league of its own.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Head-to-Head

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh faced each other once during the 2023 season where the former won by a margin of 167 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Rajasthan - 1

Chhattisgarh - 0

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s first wicket stands were up and down all season long as Ram Chouhan and Abhijeet Tomar were their mainstays. In the last three games, they set up stands of 40, 11, 10, 41 and 23 runs before the first dismissal. Chhattisgarh were a tad more consistent in this regard as Aayush Pandey and Anuj Tiwary score 44, 6, 0, 88, 54 and 8* runs together in the last three outings. Given the latter’s stability, they are expected to put on a better opening partnership than their counterparts at Rajasthan.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Best Batters

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Mahipal Lomror was the leading run-getter for Rajasthan in the 2024 season, having amassed 616 runs in ten innings. Although he was not the top scorer in the last game against Andhra, he bagged two tons and two half-centuries over the course of the season along with an impressive average of 68.44. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Aayush Pandey to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Aayush Pandey was the second leading batter for Chhattisgarh in the last match against Chandigarh in the 2024 season where he scored 140 runs in two innings, including a 99-run knock. He was their top batter overall with 744 runs in 12 innings which included two centuries and three half-centuries. Averaging at 67.63, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh Best Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Aniket Choudhary emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan last season as he claimed a total of 26 wickets in 14 innings. He was among the top bowlers for the team in the last game versus Andhra where he captured three wickets across two innings. Moreover, his average of 25.19 was brilliant and he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 season, Ravi Kiran led Chhattisgarh’s bowling attack with a whopping 27 wickets in 12 innings. He took a massive ten-wicket haul in the last game against Chandigarh, constituting two back-to-back fifers. He also had an exceptional average of 19.59 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.