Facts: Manav Suthar is the top wicket-taker for Rajasthan this season with 11 wickets in three innings.

Shams Mulani leads Mumbai’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in four innings so far.

Mumbai have the upper hand against Rajasthan with a 2-0 record in the last five head-to-head matches.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Rajasthan made a strong start to their campaign with a win but they faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Jammu & Kashmir in the last match. The former’s batting performance was not up to the mark, having been bundled out for 152 in the first innings. Naturally, this was not a total the bowlers could defend and the opposition managed to pile on 282 runs. The batters made a right royal mess of their second innings with as well as they were dismissed for a mere 89 runs this time, conceding defeat by an innings and 41 runs.

Mumbai were competitive with the bat in the last game against Chhattisgarh, having kicked off the game with a whopping 416 runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane’s 159 was the leading score, followed by Siddhesh Lad’s 80 and wicket-keeper batter Akash Anand’s 61. The bowlers kept Chhattisgarh down to 217 runs and enforced a follow on, allowing their rivals to score 201/3. However, at this juncture, the match was brought to a close in a stalemate as they ran out of time.

Rajasthan chance of winning - 33%

Mumbai chance of winning - 67%

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Rajasthan vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Rajasthan to score low before first dismissal

Abhijeet Tomar and Sumit Godara are Rajasthan’s mainstay openers in the competition so far but their collaboration has not been particularly strong, having had an adverse impact on their scores. They added 7, 1, 19 and 35 runs to the first wicket in the last two games, and their regression is not something to write home about. Moreover, they do not have the firepower to pose a threat to Mumbai’s bowling attack in the upcoming fixture.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

All three matches held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the 2024 season concluded in draws but the toss winners were inclined to field first, having elected to do so on two occasions. The average first innings total of 331, though rather high, was not entirely defensible at this venue which makes fielding first a lucrative option in the next game.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for the rain whatsoever at Jaipur and the weather is expected to remain sunny and conducive for the match. The temperature will soar to 28 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Player List

Abhijeet Tomar (c), Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi, Sumit Godara, Deepak Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Kukna Ajay, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Singh, Ankit Chaudhary, Ashok Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Arafat Khan, Ram Chouhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Sumit Godara Batter Abhijeet Tomar (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Batter Mukul Choudhary Wicket-keeper Kukna Ajay All-rounder Deepak Chahar All-rounder Manav Suthar All-rounder Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan’s start to the campaign was brilliant but their performance plummeted immediately, and their defeat at the hands of Jammu & Kashmir was terrible.

Mumbai Player List

Shardul Thakur (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Akhil Herwadkar, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Irfan Umair, Royston Dias, Sylvester D'Souza, Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Akash Anand Wicket-keeper Siddhesh Lad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur (C) All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai are, without question, one of the strongest teams in the tournament and they have a balanced unit, giving them the edge in the next game.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides, Mumbai have the upper hand with two wins while the other three games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Rajasthan - 0

Mumbai - 2

Draw - 3

Rajasthan vs Mumbai Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar and Sumit Godara have not been a reliable opening pair for Rajasthan this season as they posted substandard partnerships of 7, 1, 19 and 35 runs in the previous two outings. However, this is not to say that Mumbai’s openers are significantly better in this regard since Musheer Khan has been the weak link in their first wicket. Having opened with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre, the openers set up stands of 18, 0 and 22 runs in the last two games. Despite that, the latter are expected to return stronger and outclass Rajasthan’s opening order in the next match.

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Rajasthan vs Mumbai Best Batters

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Deepak Hooda scored a mere five runs in the first innings against Jammu & Kashmir in the last game and he went on to top-score in the second innings, having notched up 28 runs.He stands as Rajasthan’s leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 163 runs in three inningsand an average of 54.33 which makes him the top choice against Mumbai, too.

Siddhesh Lad to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Siddhesh Lad was Mumbai’s second leading batter in the last encounter against Chhattisgarh where he scored 80 runs in their solitary innings. He remains their top run scorer in the competition overall with 206 runs in three innings and an average of 68.66, making him the top pick for the next game.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Manav Suthar to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Manav Suthar went wicketless in his sole five-over spell against Jammu & Kashmir in the last outing but he continues to be Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker overall. He has 11 wickets under his belt in three innings along with a stellar bowling average of 12.00, the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Shams Mulani was Mumbai’s top wicket-taker in the last game versus Chhattisgarh where he bagged a fifer in the first innings and one additional wicket in the following innings. He leads their bowling attack with a whopping 15 wickets in four innings and an average of 17.33, and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Rajasthan.