Facts: Chirag Jani, Saurashtra’s opener, is their leading run scorer this season with 357 runs in six innings.

Abhinav Tejrana leads Goa’s run charts with a whopping 499 runs in six innings thus far.

Saurashtra have a 2-0 lead over Goa in their four head-to-head games in the competition.

Saurashtra vs Goa Chances of Winning

Saurashtra drew their fourth game in a row as they faced Kerala last time out, having been bundled out for a measly 160 runs in the first innings. The latter overcame the total and scored 233 runs, but Saurashtra upped their game in the third innings where they piled on 402 runs - Chirag Jani’s 152 was the standout performance while Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad were next in line with 74 and 62 runs, respectively. The bowlers did well to curtail the opposition considering Kerala were 154/3 in the final innings. However, a lack of time resulted in an impasse.

Goa, though, suffered their first defeat of the season against Madhya Pradesh after scoring 284 runs in the first innings. Suyash Prabhudessai’s 65 and Deepraj Gaonkar’s 51 were the leading scores, followed by Darshan Misal who notched up 44 runs while Lalit Yadav and Snehal Kauthankar scored 41 runs each. The bowlers fended off Madhya Pradesh as they posted 187 runs on the board. The Darshan Misal-led side scored an additional 230 runs with Abhinav Tejrana’s 69 as the standout contribution but it was not enough for the bowlers to defend, and they wound up losing by three wickets.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 42%

Goa chance of winning - 58%

Saurashtra vs Goa Prediction & Tips 2025

Saurashtra to score low before first dismissal

Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani’s partnership has seen a gradual decline over the course of the season. In the four games that Saurashtra has taken part in thus far, they set up scores of 0, 20, 26, 60, 140 and 21 runs. Barring two instances where their collaboration yielded competitive totals, the pair have not hit their marks. This puts them at a disadvantage in the upcoming match.

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Saurashtra vs Goa Toss Prediction

Saurashtra and Delhi faced each other at Niranjan Shah Stadium C in the 2024 season of the tournament where the latter elected to bat first and it was not fruitful in the slightest. They scored measly totals of 188 and 94 runs, and the chase was, naturally, rather easy. This result makes fielding first the preferred strategy in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Rajkot is going to be sunny on match day with absolutely no chance of rain, and the temperature is set to soar to 30 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 30C 14km/hr

Sunny 0% 30C 14km/hr

Saurashtra and Goa Player List

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Team Form

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra have incredibly competitive batters this season since they have the potential to put on 300+ totals in nearly every match. However, their bowlers have struggled to curtail the opposition which puts the team at a disadvantage.

Goa Team Form

Goa started their campaign with a victory and their form saw a gradual decline. Nevertheless, they have what it takes to bounce back and put on an exceptional batting display in the next encounter against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Goa Head-to-Head

Saurashtra lead their head-to-head tally against Goa with two victories in the last four matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Saurashtra - 2

Goa - 0

Draw - 2

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Saurashtra vs Goa Best Batters

Chirag Jani to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

As predicted, Chirag Jani emerged as the top run scorer for Saurashtra against Kerala with 5 and 152 runs. He now has a huge lead over the other batters with 357 runs in six innings which includes a ton and two half-centuries. With an average of 59.50, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Abhinav Tejrana to be Goa’s Best Batter

After scoring a mere three runs in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh, Abhinav Tejrana went on to score 69 runs in the second innings where he was the top scorer. He has furthered his lead overall, having garnered 499 runs in six innings with a stellar average of 99.80. He is anticipated to come out on top against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Goa Best Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was Saurashtra’s second leading bowler against Kerala as he picked a single wicket in the first innings and two more in the second. He stands as their top wicket-taker overall with 13 wickets in four innings and an average of 22.07, making him the top choice against Goa.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Darshan Misal was not among the top bowlers for Goa against Madhya Pradesh as he captured a total of two wickets across two innings. Nevertheless, he is their leading wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets in seven innings, and his average of 26.35 is quite competitive. He is anticipated to be their top bowler in the next clash.