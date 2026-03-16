Facts: Harvik Desai led Saurashtra’s run charts with 587 runs in 12 innings during the 2024 season.

Ravichandran Smaran was the top scorer for Karnataka last season with 516 runs in ten innings.

Saurashtra have a 4-0 record against Karnataka in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Saurashtra were the top team in their division and despite that, they lost to Gujarat during their quarter final encounter. The former’s batters were rendered ineffective as they found themselves restricted to a meager 216 runs. Opener Chirag Jani top-scored for the team with a 69-run knock but the contributions from the other batters were minimal. Gujarat took this opportunity to pile on 511 runs during their chase, and Saurashtra’s batters were under pressure once again. This time, they were bundled out for a measly 197 runs where wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai’s 54 was the only worthwhile score. In the end, they suffered defeat by an innings and 98 runs.

Karnataka ended up in a high scoring draw with Haryana in the last game of the group stage during the previous season. The former batted first and racked in 304 runs with the help of skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal’s 91 while the rest of their lineup pulled their weight with miscellaneous contributions. Haryana overcame the target with 450 runs but Karnataka did not back down as the latter were 294/8 in the third innings. However, at this juncture, the match was called off due a lack of time which resulted in a draw.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 55%

Karnataka chance of winning - 45%

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Saurashtra vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score high before first dismissal

Saurashtra’s opening wicket improved a great deal over the course of the tournament and their progression is quite evident. In the last five games, they had Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Tarang Gohel and Vishvaraj Jadeja open for the team as they secured totals of 45, 67, 146, 32, 15*, 0, 0 and 61 runs before the first dismissal. The stability the openers brought to the first wicket towards the end makes it highly likely that they start their campaign on a high note with a solid partnership.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

Out of the four games hosted at Niranjan Shah Stadium in the previous season, the teams batting first have the edge with two wins, while those chasing took one victory and the remaining game was drawn. The toss winners elected to bat first on three occasions and the average first innings score of 376 is quite compelling, making it the preferred strategy once again.

Weather Report

Rajkot is set to experience sunny conditions and clear skies with absolutely no threat of rain. The temperature will soar to 36 degrees Celsius on match day.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Ansh Gosai, Arpit Vasavada, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Kevin Jivrajani, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Harvik Desai, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Chirag Jani All-rounder Ansh Gosai Batter Tarang Gohel Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sammar Gajjar All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Al-rounder Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra were a strong team last season as they made it to the quarter final before their exit. Their batting performances were powerful and they have the potential to be a top team this season as well.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KV Aneesh, Smaran Ravichandran, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Shikhar Shetty, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shrijith Krishnan, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik.

Predicted Playing XI

KV Aneesh Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Kruthik Krishna Wicket-keeper Karun Nair Batter Abhinav Manohar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Nikin Jose All-rounder Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka were undefeated throughout their campaign last season but they do not necessarily have the firepower to overcome Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Saurashtra have a dominant 4-0 record against Karnataka in the last five head-to-head clashes between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Saurashtra - 4

Karnataka - 0

Draw - 1

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka

Both sides had strong opening wickets in the previous season of the tournament, and for Karnataka, it was KV Aneesh and Mayank Agarwal who opened for the team. In the last three games of the season, they added 46, 10, 55, 5 and 77 runs to the first wicket. However, Saurashtra were a step ahead as Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani secured totals of 45, 67, 146, 32 and 15* runs in the last three outings. It is certainly going to be a close battle between the sides but the latter’s consistency makes them the favorite pair for the next game.

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Saurashtra vs Karnataka Best Batters

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Harvik Desai was the top run scorer for Saurashtra in the previous season where he notched up 587 runs in 12 innings. He was among the leading batters for the team with 22 and 54 runs in the two innings against Gujarat. Moreover, he had two tons and three half-centuries under his belt along with an average of 53.36 which makes him the top contender against Karnataka.

Ravichandran Smaran to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Ravichandran Smaran emerged as the top run-getter in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed 516 runs in ten innings. He was among the top batters overall for Karnataka in the last outing against Haryana where he scored 91 and 6 runs. Further, with an average of 64.50, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 season, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra with 40 wickets in 13 innings. He was their top bowler in the last outing versus Gujarat where he bagged a fifer in their sole innings. He had three fifers during the season and achieved an exceptional average of 20.85, making him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vasuki Koushik was the leading bowler for Karnataka last season as he claimed 23 wickets in 11 innings. He picked a single wicket during the last encounter against Haryana and although he was not the top bowler for the team, he had an excellent average of 18.73 in the tournament. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game, too.