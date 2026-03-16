Facts: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja stands as Saurashtra’s top wicket-taker with ten wickets in two innings.

Rajat Patidar, Madhya Pradesh’s skipper, is their leading run-getter so far with 205 runs in a single innings.

Saurashtra lead their head-to-head tally against Madhya Pradesh with a 1-0 scoreline in four matches.

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Saurashtra were mighty competitive in the previous match against Karnataka where the latter batted first and posted 372 runs on the board. However, Saurashtra were par for the course as they piled on 376 runs during their chase - opener Chirag Jani top-scored with 90 runs while Arpit Vasavada, Sammar Gajjar and wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai were next in line with 58, 45 and 41 runs, respectively. Karnataka scored an additional 232 runs and Saurashtra were 128/5 in the final innings. Although they were struggling at this juncture, they ran out of time and the sides were at an impasse.

Madhya Pradesh, too, were quite strong with the bat in the last outing against Punjab where the latter scored 232 runs while batting first. Madhya Pradesh chased it down and put themselves in the lead as they racked in a whopping 518 runs; skipper Rajat Patidar was a double centurion as he remained not out on 205, followed by Venkatesh Iyer’s 73 and Arshad Kha’a 60*. The bowlers kept Punjab down to 143/5 before a shortage of time thwarted a result.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 39%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 61%

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Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score high before first dismissal

Saurashtra’s opening wicket was off to a solid start as Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani scored a 140-run total together in the first innings against Karnataka. Although they saw a downtrend in the second innings with a 21-run stand, their opening order has got a stellar track record. In the last five matches of the previous season, the openers set up scores of 45, 67, 146, 32, 15*, 0, 0 and 61 runs. They are, without a doubt, expected to put on yet another massive partnership in the next game.

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the previous game held at Niranjan Shah Stadium between Saurashtra and Karnataka, the latter elected to bat first. This is a favored option considering the toss winners elected to field first in three out of four matches last season, and the sides batting first were victorious on two occasions. Moreover, the average first innings total of 376 is phenomenal which makes batting first the preferred strategy once again.

Weather Report

Rajkot will be mostly sunny with a negligible 15% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Ansh Gosai, Arpit Vasavada, Hetvik Kotak, Jay Gohil, Kevin Jivrajani, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Harvik Desai, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Chirag Jani All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Ansh Gosai Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Sammar Gajjar All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Al-rounder Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra’s batting strength in the last game was impressive but the bowlers must work on being more conservative with runs.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harpreet Singh, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Subhranshu Senapati, Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri, Adheer Pratap Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Arshad Khan, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Harsh Gawli Batter Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Rajat Patidar (C) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Saransh Jain All-rounder Sagar Solanki All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh’s batting was otherworldly in the last outing and they certainly have the edge over their rivals. Their bowlers, too, pulled their weight which makes them a dominant team.

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh have faced each other four times in the tournament where the former won once and the remaining three matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Saurashtra - 1

Madhya Pradesh - 0

Draw - 3

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Harsh Gawli’s early dismissal had a detrimental impact on Madhya Pradesh’s first wicket, and his partnership with Yash Dubey ended with 24 runs on the board. They are no match for Saurashtra who went absolutely hammer and tongs in the last outing against Karnataka. Harvik Desai and Chirag Jani added a whopping 140 runs to the first wicket in the first innings and they scored 21 runs together in the following innings. The latter are anticipated to achieve a superior opening stand in the next match.

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Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Harvik Desai was not the top scorer for Saurashtra in the last outing versus Karnataka, having scored a total of 54 runs in two innings. However, he was their leading batter by quite a margin in the previous season where he amassed 587 runs in 12 innings. He had an impeccable average of 53.36 which makes him the top pick against Madhya Pradesh as well.

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Shubham Sharma missed out on a half-century in the previous game as he scored 41 runs in Madhya Pradesh’s sole innings against Punjab. Nevertheless, he was their top run scorer in the 2024 season with a whopping 943 runs in 12 innings. He is expected to build on his form and do better in the next encounter against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last encounter panned out as expected considering Dharmendrasinh Jadeja emerged as Saurashtra’s leading bowler with a seven-wicket haul in the first innings and three more wickets in the second. He also garnered an exceptional average of 20.30 in the tournament this season, making him the favorite for the upcoming fixture, too.

Saransh Jain to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Punjab, Saransh Jain was the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh as he claimed a six-for in the first spell of 31.3 overs, including eight maidens and an excellent economy rate of 2.38. He has a stellar average of 16.33 in the season so far and will be expected to come out on top in the next clash.