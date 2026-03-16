Facts: Shubham Rohilla, Services’ opener, was their top run scorer in the 2024 season of the Ranji Trophy with 540 runs in 13 innings.

Manisankar Murasingh led Tripura’s bowling attack in the previous season with 35 wickets in 11 innings.

Services have a 2-1 record against Tripura in their last five encounters in the tournament.

Services vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Services had a middling campaign in the previous season but they ended it with a dominant victory over Odisha in the last match. The latter were restricted to 180 runs but Services did not make the most of this opportunity considering they responded with a mere 199 runs where Ravi Chauhan’s 120 was the only praiseworthy contribution. Odisha went on to score 394 runs in the second innings and this time, Services’ opening wicket shouldered the responsibility of completing the chase as they overhauled the target on their own with an unbeaten 376-run partnership. Shubham Rohilla was a double centurion with 209* runs while fellow opener Suraj Vashisht scored a daddy hundred with 154* runs, giving their team a solid ten-wicket triumph.

Tripura drew their last game against Maharashtra in the previous season as the former batted first and posted 270 runs on the board; wicket-keeper batter Srinivas Sharath top-scored with a 71-run half-century. However, the bowlers fumbled considering they conceded 418 runs to their rivals. In Tripura’s second innings with the bat, they were certainly much better as they scored 310 runs before declaring - this time, Sridam Paul led the onslaught with 128 runs while Mandeep Singh was next in line with 77* runs. Their effort went in vain, though, as a lack of time forced a draw between the sides.

Services chance of winning - 55%

Tripura chance of winning - 45%

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Services vs Tripura Betting Tips

Services to score high before first dismissal

Shubham Rohilla was the most consistent opener for Services in the previous season. He opened with Suraj Vashisht, Kunwar Pathak, Anshul Gupta and Nitin Tanwar in the last five matches of the game, having added 37, 376*, 39, 4, 6, 5, 128, 44, 14 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Despite their ups and downs throughout the season, the opening wicket is expected to secure a competitive total in the upcoming match.

Services vs Tripura Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season of the tournament, Palam A Ground hosted three matches where the toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions. However, the teams batting first took victory twice with an outstanding average first innings score of 373. Given that the batters were able to put on strong targets last season, batting first will be the toss winner’s preference in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Delhi will experience sunny conditions on the day of the match with absolutely no prediction for rain. The temperature will go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht, Mohit Ahlawat.

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Pulkit Narang All-rounder Jayant Goyat Bowler Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Team Form

Services had a powerful batting lineup in the previous season, especially with the likes of Shubham Rohilla, Suraj Vashisht and Ravi Chauhan constituting their top order.

Tripura Player List

Manisankar Murasingh (c), Sridam Paul, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Vijay Shankar, Hanuma Vihari, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Swapnil Singh, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Babul Dey, Subham Ghosh, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Srinivas Sharath.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Parvez Sultan Batter Sridam Paul All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh (C) All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler

Tripura Team Form

There is room for improvement in Tripura’s batting performances considering they were somewhat off the mark last season.

Services vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Services have a slight lead over Tripura in their head-to-head tally with two wins in the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Services - 2

Tripura - 1

Draw - 2

Services vs Tripura Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

Tripura’s Bikramkumar Das was their mainstay opener in the previous season as he led the innings with Tejasvi Jaiswal and Jiwanjot Singh in the last three games. Together, the openers set up totals of 68, 15, 5, 1, 6 and 25 runs. On the other hand, Shubham Rohilla was the only recurring opener for Services in the last three matches of the 2024 season, having opened with three different partners. They set up stands of 37, 376*, 39, 4, 6 and 5 runs before the first dismissal and the bookmakers expect them to build on their form as they enter the tournament.

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Services vs Tripura Best Batters

Shubham Rohilla to be Services’ Best Batter

Shubham Rohilla was Services’ top run scorer in the previous season, having notched up 540 runs in 13 innings including two tons and three half-centuries. In the last game of the season against Odisha, he top-scored in the second innings with a remarkable double century as he remained not out on 209. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Sridam Paul was the second leading batter for Tripura in the last season where he amassed 465 runs in nine innings. He was among the top run-getters in the last outing versus Maharashtra, having scored 129 runs in two innings. He had an average of 51.66 which makes him the top pick against Services, too.

Services vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Amit Shukla to be Services’ Best Bowler

Amit Shukla was among the top bowlers for Services last season with 17 wickets in eight innings and an average of 21.70, the best of the team. He picked four wickets across two innings in the last outing of the 2024 season against Odisha, and remains the favorite to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh was their leading bowler in the final match against Maharashtra in the 2024 season where he captured four wickets in a single spell. Moreover, he was Tripura’s top wicket-taker overall with a whopping 35 wickets in 11 innings along with a stellar average of 15.85. He is anticipated to lead the charge in the next encounter as well.