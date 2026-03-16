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Services vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

SER

57%

Chance of Winning

UTRH

43%

Parimatch

1.76
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.802
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

First class

Palam A Ground

Services’ next Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand is scheduled to be held from November 1 to 4, 2025, as the sides take on each other for the first time since 2022. Clashing at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, the match is set to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.
Services vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Bhupen Lalwani leads Uttarakhand’s run charts with 171 runs in three innings.
  • Services’ Arjun Sharma is the second leading bowler of the Ranji Trophy with 16 wickets in four innings.
  • Uttarakhand and Services have a 1-1 tally in their head-to-head record so far.

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Services vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Services are having a highly successful run in the tournament so far as they took their second victory against Assam last time out. The latter were kept down to a mere 103 runs in the first innings and Services fumbled with the bat as they were bundled out for 108, and Irfan Ali’s 51* was the only praiseworthy performance. However, the bowlers worked their charm once again as the opposition were all out for 73, and the chase was a piece of cake. In the end, Services overhauled the target with a whopping eight wickets to spare.

Uttarakhand recovered from their initial defeat as they drew the previous game against Railways. The latter scored 333 runs and Uttarakhand took the lead as they piled on 398 runs in the second innings. Yuvraj Chaudhary and Bhupen Lalwani were the top scorers with 92 and 78 runs, respectively, while skipper Kunal Chandela was next in line with a 50-run knock. Railways were 85/1 in the third innings but at this juncture, the teams had to settle for a draw due to a lack of time.

  • Services chance of winning - 57%
  • Uttarakhand chance of winning - 43%

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Services vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal

Avneesh Sudha and Prashant Chopra have not made any improvement this season, considering their scores in the last two matches have been below par. They secured stands of 11, 24 and 2 before the fall of the first wicket, and the former faced early dismissals on all occasions. His average of 5.66 does not inspire confidence in the slightest and Chopra’s average of 47.66 is not enough to keep the opening wicket afloat.

Services vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Services and Tripura faced each other at Palam A Ground in the tournament where the former won after choosing to bat first. Moreover, the teams batting first had the upper hand in the last season where they won two out of three matches with an average stand of 373 with the first bat. It is clear that batting first is a massive advantage at this venue, making it the top strategy in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected at Delhi with absolutely no threat of rainfall on match day, and the temperature is set to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arun Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Amit Shukla, Nitin Tanwar, Suraj Vashisht, Mohit Ahlawat, Shivam Kumar, Irfan Khan, Nakul Sharma, Amarjeet Singh, Mohit Jangra.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Kumar

Batter

Irfan Khan

Batter

Ravi Chauhan

Batter

Mohit Ahlawat

Wicket-keeper

Rajat Paliwal (C)

Batter

Arjun Sharma

All-rounder

Nakul Sharma

All-rounder

Pulkit Narang

All-rounder

Mohit Jangra

Bowler

Jayant Goyat

Bowler

Amit Shukla

Bowler

Services Team Form

Services have a strong batting lineup, and they certainly have the upper hand going into the next game.

Uttarakhand Player List

Kunal Chandela (c), Aarav Mahajan, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Prashant Chopra, Shashwat Dangwal, Abhay Negi, Ananjaya Suryawanshi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Mayank Mishra, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Saurabh Rawat, Devendra Singh Bora, Harsh Patwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rajan Kumar, Janmejay Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha

Batter

Prashant Chopra

Wicket-keeper

Kunal Chandela (C)

Batter

Bhupen Lalwani

Batter

Shashwat Dangwal

Batter

Yuvraj Chaudhary

All-rounder

Jagadeesha Suchith

Bowler

Abhay Negi

Bowler

Mayank Mishra

Bowler

Rajan Kumar

Bowler

Devendra Singh Bora

Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand showcased strong batting prowess in the last game but they fall short in comparison to Services.

Services vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Services and Uttarakhand are nip and tuck with one victory apiece in two head-to-head clashes so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Services - 1

Uttarakhand - 1

Services vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Avneesh Sudha has been the weak link in Uttarakhand’s opening wicket this season, and his partnership with Prashant Chopra has not quite taken off. In the last two matches, they set up totals of 11, 24 and 1 before the first dismissal. Services have also got room for improvement in this regard as Shivam Kumar has been their mainstay, having opened alongside Jayant Goyat and Irfan Ali in the last two games. They added 2, 29 and 34 runs to the first wicket, and they remain the favorite opening pair in the next match.

Services vs Uttarakhand

First class

Palam A Ground, null

Icon

Services

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.76
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Uttarakhand

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

2.008

Services vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Nakul Sharma to be Services’ Best Batter

Nakul Sharma participated in a single innings during the previous game against Assam where he was dismissed after scoring just one run. Nonetheless, he remains their second leading batter overall with 97 runs in two innings, including a 96-run half-century in the first game. He has an average of 48.50 and continues to be the top choice for the next match.

Bhupen Lalwani to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Bhupen Lalwani was the second leading batter for Uttarakhand in their sole innings against Railways last time out, having posted 78 runs on the board. He is their top run scorer in the competition with 171 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, and his average of 57.00 is the best of the team, making him the top contender against Services as well.

Services vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

As predicted, Arjun Sharma emerged as Services’ leading wicket-taker in the previous outing against Assam where he picked a fifer in the first innings and four additional wickets in the second. He has a whopping 16 wickets in four innings and an exceptional bowling average of 8.93 which makes him the favorite once again.

Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Mayank Mishra played his first game of the season against Railways where he bagged a six-for in the first innings. Although he went wicketless in the second innings, he is their second highest wicket-taker so far with a stellar average of 18.66, the best of the lot. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Services

Uttarakhand are a middling team in the competition as they occupy fifth place in the Group C standings with a draw, a loss and a net run rate of 0.749. However, Services are in a league of their own as they stand as the table toppers of the division with two successive victories and a phenomenal net run rate of 1.899. The latter are a force to be reckoned with this season, and they are endorsed by the bookmakers to come out on top in the upcoming game.
  • Services to win @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
  • Uttarakhand to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
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