Facts: With 674 runs, Narayan Jagadeesan was the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu in the last campaign.

With 430 runs, Virat Singh was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand last season.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu had a solid campaign last season as they had just one defeat in the group stages and with three wins, they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs last season. Tamil Nadu struggled in the post season as in the Quarterfinals, they went head to head against Vidarbha and they lost the game by 198 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Jharkhand struggled for consistency last season as they lost four of the seven matches and ended up fifth on the table. Jharkhand ended the campaign with back to back wins, one of those wins came against Tamil Nadu in the final game. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu’ chances of winning - 62%

Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 38%

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Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vijay Shankar played six of the eight matches last season and he showcased his class in those games as Shankar scored 476 runs with an average of 52.88 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ishan Kishan had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 176 runs in four matches with an average of 29.33 which showcases his inconsistency. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rains in Coimbatore during the game which could have an impact on the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

Andre Siddarth, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Pranav Raghavendra, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Suresh Lokeshwar, C V Achyuth, Govinth G, Gurjapneet Singh, H Trilok Nag, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, S Mohamed Ali, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

Predicted Playing XI

Shahrukh Khan Batter S Mohamed Ali Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Suresh Lokeshwar Wicket-keeper Andre Siddarth Batter C V Achyuth All-rounder S Ajith Ram All-rounder M Mohammed Bowler Sonu Yadav Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu were decent last year as they had just one defeat in the group stages and ended up second on the table.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Bisesh Dutta, Himanshu Dwivedi, Prabhat Yadav, Vikash Vishal, Gautam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Mohit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Md Afsar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Rishav Raj, Saurabh Shekhar, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan, Manishi, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Bisesh Dutta Batter Himanshu Dwivedi Batter Gautam Kumar All-rounder Ishan Kishan Batter Shresth Sagar Wicket-keeper Virat Singh Batter Kumar Kushagra All-rounder Anukul Roy All-rounder Manishi Bowler Pratik Ranjan Bowler Saurabh Shekhar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand struggled to make an impact last season as they lost four games in the group stages and missed the playoffs.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Head to Head

Jharkhand hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Tamil Nadu in this tournament 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Jharkhand won the game.

Head to Head

Tamil Nadu: 01

Jharkhand: 02

Draw/Tie: 00

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand go head to head for the second time in as many seasons. Both sides head into this campaign after both teams had contrasting campaigns last season. Jharkhand struggled for consistency last season as they suffered four defeats in seven matches and eventually ended up fifth on the table. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu had just one defeat in the group stages last season and they ended up second on the table. The one defeat came against Jharkhand last term who won the game by 44 runs. Even though Tamil Nadu lost the game, they still had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Andre Siddarth to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter

Andre Siddarth was sensational last season for Tamil Nadu and with Narayan Jagadeesan set to miss the opening game, Siddarth will be key in the opening game. He scored 612 runs last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’ top batter

Virat Singh was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign last season. Last season, he scored 430 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

S Ajith Ram to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler

S Ajith Ram had an outstanding campaign last season as he was the standout bowler for Tamil Nadu last season. He bagged 34 wickets last term and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manishi to be Jharkhand’ top bowler

Manishi was the standout bowler last season for Jharkhand as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side and bagged 22 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.