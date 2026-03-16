Facts: With 218 runs, Pradosh Ranjan Paul is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu in this season.

With 359 runs, Aman Mokhade is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha this season.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu were a playoff team last season but so far this term they have looked a shadow of themselves and are winless after two games. Tamil Nadu were dismal in the opening game against Jharkhand as they lost the match by an innings and 114 runs. They drew the last game against Nagaland and are currently fifth on the table.

Vidarbha are the defending champions and have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament. They were sublime in the opening game against Nagaland as they won the game by an innings and 179 runs. They are unbeaten after two games. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu’ chances of winning - 25%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 75%

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Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Andre Siddarth C has had a brilliant start to the campaign. So far this season he has scored 147 runs which includes two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Yash Rathod was sensational last season as he was the leading run scorer last season. So far this season he has scored 172 runs. In the last game he scored a century which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Coimbatore during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

N Jagadeesan (c) (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, RS Ambrish, DT Chandrasekar, Sandeep Warrier,Gurjapneet Singh, Hemchudesan J, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy,P Vidyuth,CV Achyuth

Predicted Playing XI

Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Baba Indrajith Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper RS Ambrish Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Hemchudesan J All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh Bowler DT Chandrasekar Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have struggled to compete this season as they have one loss and one draw in two games and are currently fifth on the table.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c) (wk),Darshan Nalkande,Atharva Taide,Yash Rathod,Dhruv Shorey,Aman Mokhade,Harsh Dubey,Nachiket Bhute,Praful Hinge,Ravikumar Samarth,Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur,Aditya Thakare,Akshay Karnewar,Yash Kadam,Danish Malewar,Shivam Deshmukh

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Yash Rathod Batter Harsh Dubey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande All-rounder Nachiket Bhute Bowler Parth Rekhade Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are the defending champions, they won the opening game and in the last match they drew against Jharkhand.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Head to Head

Vidarbha are unbeaten in this fixture against Tamil Nadu as they have one win and two draws.

Head to Head

Tamil Nadu: 00

Vidarbha: 01

Draw/Tie:02

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha were solid in the group stages last season as both sides made the playoffs but this season the difference in quality between the two sides have been pretty evident. Tamil Nadu have failed to show up so far in this campaign as they had a demoralising defeat against Jharkhand in the opening game and in the last match they were favourites against Nagaland but only managed a draw. On the other hand the defending champions have looked solid so far as they are unbeaten after two games and are currently at the top of the table. Vidarbha openers have done well so far as they have managed an opening partnership of 48 and 111 which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter

Pradosh Ranjan Paul was incredible in the last game as he scored a double hundred and we expect him to have a similar impact. He is the leading run scorer in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aman Mokhade to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Aman Mokhade has been excellent so far in this campaign,in the last match he scored 176 runs and with 359 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Gurjapneet Singh to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh was one of the standout bowlers last season and once again he has been brilliant so far. With eight wickets in two matches, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Harsh Dubey missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he bagged six wickets in the opening game and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.