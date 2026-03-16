Facts: Swapnil Singh is the top wicket-taker for Tripura this season with 13 wickets in three innings so far.

Bengal’s Mohammed Shami is the third leading bowler of the Ranji Trophy with 15 wickets in four innings.

Bengal lead their head-to-head tally against Tripura with a 2-0 scoreline in the tournament.

Tripura vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Tripura have already made a meal of their campaign as they kicked off the season with two back-to-back defeats, and their previous game against Haryana was a disaster. The former started the low-scoring endeavor with a mere 126 runs on the board, and the bowlers did the best they could by keeping the opposition down to 158 in the second innings. Tripura, though, failed to redeem themselves at the second time of asking considering they were bundled out for a humiliating score of 47 runs. The target was a piece of cake to achieve and the Manisankar Murasingh-led side faced a nine-wicket defeat in the end.

On the contrary, Bengal come into this game on the back of two victories as they overcame Gujarat in the last outing. The former notched up 279 runs while batting first with half-centuries from Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Kumar Gharami and Abishek Porel who scored 63, 56 and 51 runs, respectively. The bowlers limited Gujarat to 167, allowing the team to pile on an additional 214 runs before declaring. This time, Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Kumar Gharami led the charge with 58 and 54 runs, respectively. They eventually dismissed their rivals and took victory by a massive margin of 141 runs.

Tripura chance of winning - 13%

Bengal chance of winning - 87%

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Tripura vs Bengal Betting Tips

Bengal to score high before first dismissal

Sudip Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran are a solid opening pair for Bengal in the tournament so far, even though their consistency is not optimal yet. In the last two outings, they added 8, 55, 0 and 51 runs to the first wicket. Further, Tripura’s bowling attack is not strong enough to break up their partnership easily which puts them in a position of advantage in the next game.

Tripura vs Bengal Toss Prediction

All three matches played at Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in the previous season concluded in draws. The toss winners elected to field first on two occasions, and the average first innings total of 299 is attainable at this venue which makes chasing the preferred strategy in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% possibility of rainfall is forecast at Agartala with cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Player List

Manisankar Murasingh (c), Sridam Paul, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Vijay Shankar, Hanuma Vihari, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Swapnil Singh, Arjun Debnath, Bikramjit Debnath, Babul Dey, Subham Ghosh, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Srinivas Sharath, Hrituraj Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Hrituraj Roy Batter Parvez Sultan Batter Sridam Paul All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Nirupam Sen Wicket-keeper Manisankar Murasingh (C) All-rounder Sankar Paul Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura’s batting is absolutely awful at the moment, given that they were all out for a sub-50 score in the last game. They are in no way, shape or form a threat to Bengal in the next match.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Anustup Majumdar, Kazi Saifi, Shakir Gandhi, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Saurabh Singh, Sumanta Gupta, Suraj Jaiswal, Vishal Bhati, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mohammad Shami, Sumit Mohanta.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sumanta Gupta All-rounder Vishal Bhati All-rounder Suraj Jaiswal All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s batters are in a league of their own as Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel, Anustup Majumdar among others have been on the money with the bat. Their bowling attack, led by a seasoned Mohammad Shami, are not easy to take on.

Tripura vs Bengal Head-to-Head

In the two head-to-head games between the sides in the tournament, Bengal have the edge as they won both times.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Tripura - 0

Bengal - 2

Tripura vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

Bikramkumar Das and Hrituraj Roy’s partnership for Tripura’s first wicket has not taken off in the slightest this season as the pair scored 3, 4, 0 and 21 runs together in the previous two matches. Sudip Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran have had their share of ups and downs as Bengal’s opening duo but they are much more dependable considering they set up totals of 8, 55, 0 and 51 runs in the two games prior to this. Naturally, the bookmakers endorse the latter to establish a better first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tripura vs Bengal Best Batters

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

As predicted, Sridam Paul emerged as the leading run scorer for Tripura in the last outing versus Haryana where he scored 34 runs in the first innings and 18 more in the second. He stands as their leading run-getter with 80 runs in four innings and an average of 20.00. Although there is room for improvement in his performance, he has the potential to be their top batter once again.

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s Best Batter

The prediction turned out to be accurate since Sudip Kumar Gharami led Bengal’s run charts in the previous encounter against Gujarat where he scored two back-to-back half-centuries with 56 and 54 runs. He is their leading run scorer overall, having amassed 171 runs in four innings with an average of 42.75, making him the top pick for the next game as well.

Tripura vs Bengal Best Bowlers

Swapnil Singh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected considering Swapnil Singh was the leading bowler for Tripura against Haryana, having claimed a seven-for in the first innings and an additional wicket in the following innings. He has a whopping 13 wickets in three innings, and his average of 14.07 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Bengal.

Mohammed Shami to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Mohammed Shami was Bengal’s second leading wicket-taker in the last game where he bagged a three-wicket haul in the first innings against Gujarat and a fifer in the second. He has a huge lead over the other bowlers with 15 wickets in four innings and an average of 10.46. He is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture, too.