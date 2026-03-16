Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Match Prediction
UTP
62%
Chance of Winning
ANDP
38%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
Facts:
- With 714 runs, Aryan Juyal was the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh last season.
- With 627 runs, Shaik Rasheed was the leading run scorer for Andhra last season.
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Chance of Winning
Uttar Pradesh head into this campaign after an underwhelming season last year as they managed just one win in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. Uttar Pradesh would be hoping for a better start this season as they were winless in the first five matches and ended the season with five draws in seven matches.
Much like their opponents, Andhra struggled to make an impact in the group stages last season as they ended up with one win and three defeats in the group stages and were sixth on the table. Last season they started the campaign with three defeats in a row. As per our calculations, Uttar Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 62%
- Andhra’ chances of winning - 38%
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Abhishek Goswami only played three games last season but he was brilliant in those games as his impact was pretty evident. Goswami scored 392 runs with an average of 98 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Srikar Bharat was one of the most consistent batters for Andhra last season. Bharat scored 502 runs with an average of 38.61 and we expect him to have a similar impact this season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Kanpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Uttar Pradesh News & Player List
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Siddarth Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Karan Sharma, Kritagya Singh, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Aryan Juyal, Aaqib Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Atal Bihari Rai, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Swastik Chikara
|
Batter
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh struggled last season as they had just one win in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table.
Andhra News & Player List
Andhra Player List
Abhishek Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Maheep Kumar, Maramreddy Reddy, Shaik Rasheed, Vamsi Krishna, Yara Sandeep, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat, Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Prithvi Raj, Satyanarayana Raju
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
Batter
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
All-rounder
|
Maheep Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vamsi Krishna
|
Batter
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
KV Sasikanth
|
All-rounder
|
Lalith Mohan
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra managed just one win last season and ended up sixth on the table, they missed the playoffs last term.
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Head to Head
Uttar Pradesh have had an upper hand in this fixture against Andhra in this tournament 3-0.
Head to Head
Uttar Pradesh: 03
Andhra: 00
Draw/Tie: 4
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Betting Odds
Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh and Andhra head into this season after both sides had disappointing campaigns last term and would be targeting a playoff spot this season. Uttar Pradesh struggled to make an impact even though they had a squad capable of making the playoffs. They ended up with one win and five draws and ended up sixth on the table. Much like their opponents Andhra were not consistent enough and ended up with one win and three draws in seven matches and ended up sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Andhra had a better opening stand in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra
First class
Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, null
Uttar Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Andhra
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Top Batters
Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter
Aryan Juyal had a sensational campaign last season for Uttar Pradesh as he was the standout batter. With 714 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter
Shaik Rasheed was one of the key players for Andhra last season as he was sensational throughout the season. With 627 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Andhra which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra Top Bowlers
Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler
Uttar Pradesh struggled in the bowling department last season, regardless Shivam Sharma did his job as with 18 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tripurana Vijay to be Andhra’ top bowler
Tripurana Vijay was incredible with the ball last season as he was the standout bowler for Andhra. With 26 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttar Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Andhra to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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