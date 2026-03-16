Facts: With 714 runs, Aryan Juyal was the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh last season.

With 435 runs, Sandeep Pattanaik was the leading run scorer for Odisha in the last campaign.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh struggled to make an impact last season but they got off to a positive start against Andhra in the opening game as they outscored Andhra in the first innings and got bonus points on board even though the match ended in a draw. Uttar Pradesh would be hoping to register their first win of the season.

Odisha did not have a great start to the season as they went head to head against one of the favourites Baroda in the season openers and got outplayed at home. Odisha eventually lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Uttar Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 86%

Odisha’ chances of winning - 14%

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Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Goswami was sensational last season for Uttar Pradesh and was solid in the opening game against Andhra as he scored 24 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Govinda Poddar was solid last season as he scored 365 runs with an average of 36.50. Even though he struggled in the opening game against Baroda, we believe he will score well in this fixture.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Kanpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami,Madhav Kaushik,Aryan Juyal (wk),Karan Sharma (c),Priyam Garg,Rinku Singh,Shivam Sharma,Aaradhya Yadav,Vipraj Nigam,Shivam Mavi,Aaqib Khan, Siddarth Yadav,Prashant Veer,Vijay Kumar,Aaditya Sharma,Vaibhav Chaudhary,Kunal Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Karan Sharma Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Aaradhya Yadav All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh struggled last season as they missed the playoffs. In the opening game against Andhra they managed to draw the game.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Subhranshu Senapati (c),Gourav Choudhury,Swastik Samal,Sandeep Pattnaik,Govinda Poddar,Rajesh Dhuper,Aasirwad Swain (wk),Rajesh Mohanty,Sumit Sharma,Sunil Roul,Badal Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Govinda Poddar Batter Rajesh Dhuper All-rounder Rajesh Mohanty All-rounder Sunil Roul Bowler Badal Biswal Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha managed just two wins last season and missed the playoffs, they lost the opening game against Baroda.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh have dominated this fixture in the past against Odisha 4-1.

Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh: 04

Odisha: 01

Draw/Tie: 4

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Odds

Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh and Odisha head into the second game of the season after both sides had contrasting performances in the opening game. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and are the underdogs this season. Uttar Pradesh did well in the opening game against Andhra as even though the game ended in a draw, they managed to outscore Andhra and bagged bonus points. On the other hand Odisha had a dismal start to the season against Baroda as they got outplayed in all departments and would be hoping for an improvement in this fixture. Odisha openers did well in the last game as they had a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Aryan Juyal had an impressive game in the last outing against Andhra as he scored a brilliant half century. Last season Juyal scored 714 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Pattanaik to be Odisha’ top batter

Sandeep Pattanaik struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as he was the leading run scorer for Odisha last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Shivam Sharma struggled to make an impact in the last match but we expect him to turn things around as last season with 18 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sumit Sharma to be Odisha’ top bowler

Sumit Sharma had a decent start to the season as he bagged three wickets against Baroda and had the best bowling figures in the match. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.