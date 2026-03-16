Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Match Prediction
UTRH
25%
Chance of Winning
KAR
75%
Parimatch
First class
EKANA Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 709 runs, Kunal Chandela is the leading run scorer for Uttarakhand this season.
- With 688 runs, Smaran Ravichandran is the leading run scorer for Karnataka this season.
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Chance of Winning
Uttarakhand did not have a great start to the campaign but they managed to turn things around and made the playoffs. They won four of the last five matches in the group stages and in the playoffs they went head to head against Jharkhand and they dominated the game as they won the tie by an innings and six runs.
Much like their opponents, Karnataka struggled at the start of the season as they had one win in the first four games but made the playoffs where they dominated against Mumbai and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Karnataka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Uttarakhand’ chances of winning - 25%
- Karnataka’ chances of winning - 75%
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Prediction & Tips 2026
Bhupen Lalwani has struggled for consistency this season but has done well in the second half of the season. In the last game he scored 24 runs and we expect him to do well once again in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul could be the biggest factor for Karnataka in the playoffs this season, in the last game against Mumbai he scored 28 and 130 runs and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that have batted first are unbeaten in the last five matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Lucknow during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Uttarakhand and Karnataka Player List
Team Form
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand have won four of the last five games. In the playoffs they beat Jharkhand by an innings and six runs.
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka have won three of the last four games. They knocked out Mumbai in the Quarterfinals this season.
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka
First class
EKANA Cricket Stadium, null
Uttarakhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Top Batters
Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand’ top batter
Kunal Chandela was impressive once again in the last game against Jharkhand as he scored a half century in the first innings. With 709 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karun Nair to be Karnataka’ top batter
Karun Nair struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational once again this season and has scored 631 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Top Bowlers
Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand’ top bowler
Mayank Mishra was sensational in the last outing as he bagged eight wickets against Jharkhand. With 52 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Uttarakhand this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’ top bowler
Shreyas Gopal continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the first innings. So far this season he has bagged 41 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments