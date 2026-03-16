Facts: Prashant Chopra, Uttarakhand’s opener and wicket-keeper batter, is their top run scorer at the moment with 105 runs in two innings.

Himanshu Sangwan and Kunal Yadav are tied as Railways’ leading bowlers with six wickets apiece in two innings so far.

Uttarakhand vs Railways Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand lost terribly at the hands of Bengal in the previous game where the former posted 213 runs on the board after being asked to bat first. Middle order batter Bhupen Lalwani emerged as the leading batter with 71 runs but the contributions from the others did not quite help put the team in a comfortable position. The bowlers allowed Bengal to get past the score with ease as they scored 323 runs. Naturally, this put a lot of pressure on Uttarakhand’s batters who notched up an additional 265 runs with top scores from opener and wicket-keeper batter Prashant Chopra and skipper Kunal Chandela, having secured totals of 82 and 72, respectively. However, this was not enough for the bowlers to defend and they eventually conceded defeat by eight wickets.

Railways, too, were bested by their opposition as they faced Haryana in the first match. In their low scoring match, the latter scored a mere 171 runs in the first innings but Railways failed to chase it down, having been bundled out for 128. Skipper Pratham Singh’s 50 and Bhargav Merai’s 39 were the only two worthwhile contributions, and the bowlers allowed Haryana to score an additional 207 runs. The batters could not keep up at all and they found themselves bowled out for 152 runs in the final innings, leading to a huge 96-run defeat.

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 44%

Railways chance of winning - 56%

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Uttarakhand vs Railways Betting Tips

Railways to score high before first dismissal

Vivek Singh was the only recurring opener for Railways in the previous season, having opened with Anchit Yadav, Pratham Singh and Shivam Chaudhary in the last five matches. Their partnerships did not take off at all, though, since the openers set up stands of 7, 1, 1, 56, 8, 0, 79, 4, 6 and 6 before the first dismissal. However, Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh showed promise as they notched up 4 and 90 runs in the previous game which puts them in a position to score big once again in the next match.

Uttarakhand vs Railways Toss Prediction

Kaushiki Cricket Ground is yet to host a game in the Ranji Trophy and there are no major international records at the venue either.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for the rain at Ramnagar and the weather is going to be sunny and conducive for the match. The temperature will reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Player List

Kunal Chandela (c), Aarav Mahajan, Avneesh Sudha, Bhupen Lalwani, Prashant Chopra, Shashwat Dangwal, Abhay Negi, Ananjaya Suryawanshi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Mayank Mishra, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Saurabh Rawat, Devendra Singh Bora, Harsh Patwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rajan Kumar, Janmejay Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Prashant Chopra Wicket-keeper Kunal Chandela (C) Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Shashwat Dangwal Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary All-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith Bowler Abhay Negi Bowler Janmejay Joshi Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Devendra Singh Bora Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand’s batters have potential to improve and there is a lot of room for improvement in their bowling attack. They need to work on conceding fewer runs in the next game.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Zubair Ali, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Vivek Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Pratham Singh (C) Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Bhargav Merai Batter Zubair Ali All-rounder Karn Sharma All-rounder Akash Pandey All-rounder Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways’ batters were completely off the mark in the previous game and they are expected to turn their form on its head in the upcoming game.

Uttarakhand vs Railways Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Uttarakhand and Railways in the Ranji Trophy so far.

Uttarakhand vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s opening pair, Avneesh Sudha and Prashant Chopra, were not particularly impressive in the last game against Bengal where they scored totals of 24 and 1. They do not compare to their counterparts at Railways considering Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh kicked off the first innings with a mere four-run stand before notching up a 90-run partnership in the following innings. Since the latter have already settled in, they are backed to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming game against Uttarakhand.

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Uttarakhand vs Railways Best Batters

Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Avneesh Sudha failed to make noteworthy contributions in the previous outing against Bengal, having scored 12 and 1 runs in the two innings. Despite this, he was their second leading batter in the previous season with 428 runs in 13 innings. He is expected to bounce back and come good against Railways in the next encounter.

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ Best Batter

Upendra Yadav was not among the top scorers in Railways’ last game against Haryana, and he has a total of 19 runs in two innings. However, he was their top batter in the 2024 season with 574 runs in 14 innings. His remarkable average of 44.50 was the best of the team and he is anticipated to lead the charge in the next match.

Uttarakhand vs Railways Best Bowlers

Devendra Singh Bora to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Devendra Singh Bora emerged as the top wicket-taker for Uttarakhand in the last outing against Bengal as he captured a six-wicket haul in the first innings where he delivered 25 overs, bowled four maidens and achieved an economy rate of 3.16. He has an impressive average of 19.33 so far which makes him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Himanshu Sangwan to be Railways’ Best Bowler

In the previous encounter with Haryana, Himanshu Sangwan was the joint leading bowler for Railways with two wickets in the first innings and an additional four in the second. He has a total of six wickets and a phenomenal bowling average of 12.00, the best of the lot. He remains the top contender against Uttarakhand, too.