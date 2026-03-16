Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Match Prediction
VID
62%
Chance of Winning
JHA
38%
First class
VCA Stadium, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 960 runs, Yash Rathod was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha last season.
- With 430 runs, Virat Singh was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand last season.
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning
Vidarbha has been one of the best teams in this tournament in the last few years as they have been to finals in each of the last two seasons and last year they eventually went all the way and won the championship. In the opening game they went head to head against Nagaland and they won the game by an innings and 179 runs.
Jharkhand struggled to make an impact last season but could not have hoped for a better start this season as they dominated the game against Tamil Nadu, they scored 419 runs in the first innings and won the game by an innings and 114 runs. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 62%
- Jharkhand’ chances of winning - 38%
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Atharva Taide struggled for consistency last season as he even lost his place in the starting line up last season. In the opening game against Nagaland he scored 18 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ishan Kishan had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 176 runs in four matches with an average of 29.33, he scored 173 runs in the opening game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rains in Nagpur during the game which could have an impact on the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Vidarbha News & Player List
Vidarbha Player List
Akshay Wadkar (c) (wk),Darshan Nalkande,Atharva Taide,Yash Rathod,Dhruv Shorey,Aman Mokhade,Harsh Dubey,Nachiket Bhute,Praful Hinge,Ravikumar Samarth,Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur,Aditya Thakare,Akshay Karnewar,Yash Kadam,Danish Malewar,Shivam Deshmukh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Ravikumar Samarth
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Rathod
|
Batter
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
All-rounder
|
Nachiket Bhute
|
Bowler
|
Parth Rekhade
|
Bowler
|
Praful Hinge
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha are the defending champions, they were unbeaten in the group stages last season and they beat Nagaland in the opening game this season.
Jharkhand News & Player List
Jharkhand Player List
Shikhar Mohan,Sharandeep Singh,Kumar Kushagra (wk),Ishan Kishan (c),Sahil Raj,Rishav Raj,Jatin Pandey,Vikash Singh,Kumar Suraj,Anukul Roy,Virat Singh, Manishi,Sushant Mishra,Aryaman Sen,Vikas Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Mohan
|
Batter
|
Sharandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Kumar Suraj
|
Batter
|
Virat Singh
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Batter
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Sahil Raj
|
All-rounder
|
Jatin Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Rishav Raj
|
Bowler
|
Vikash Singh
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand struggled last season as they missed the playoffs but in the opening game this season, they beat Tamil Nadu.
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Head to Head
Jharkhand and Vidarbha have identical records in this tournament as both sides have one win.
Head to Head
Vidarbha: 01
Jharkhand: 01
Draw/Tie: 03
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand
Vidarbha and Jharkhand go head to head after both sides dominated the opening game and would be hoping to carry on their form in the upcoming game. Vidarbha has been the best team in this tournament in the last few seasons as they have been consistent and it paid off last season as they went all the way and won the championship. On the other hand Jharkhand missed the playoffs last term but in the opening game of the season they beat Tamil Nadu by an innings and 114 runs. We expect Vidarbha to dominate this game and much like last match, they will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand
First class
VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Jharkhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Yash Rathod to be Vidarbha’ top batter
Yash Rathod got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening game. Last season he scored 960 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’ top batter
Virat Singh was the shining light in what was a disappointing campaign last season as he was the leading run scorer for Jharkhand last term. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game.
Vidarbha vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler
Harsh Dubey was sensational in both innings in the last match as he ended up with six wickets in the game. Dubey was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Manishi to be Jharkhand’ top bowler
Manishi did not start the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup and make an impact as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Vidarbha to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
- Jharkhand to win - 2.21 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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