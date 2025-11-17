Facts: Ayush Loharukha has scored 339 runs at an average of 113.00 with one century and one fifty in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

Sakib Hussain has taken 10 wickets in the ongoing season at 27.00 with a strike rate of 47.1

Bihar vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

With Ayush Loharukha doing crazy things with the bat, Bihar have an insurance in the batting order. He has found some able support from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Suraj Kashyap, and Sachin Singh, which has ensured a classic case of dominance in the Plate Group. With two games already impacted by rain, Bihar would aim to secure full points from the fifth round clash to stay ahead of the curve.

On the other hand, Mizoram have another Mumbaikar to thank this time after the success of Agni Chopra last year. Armaan Jaffer has already amassed over 400 runs for them this season, Lalrempuia doing the important stuff with the ball. It has ensured that despite the failure of KC Cariappa, Mizoram are comparatively well placed.

Bihar’s chances of winning - 55%

Mizoram’s chances of winning - 45%

Bihar vs Mizoram Prediction & Tips 2025

Ayush Loharukha will continue to assert his dominance in yet another match and that’s a given. It’s very easy to predict that Sakib Hussain will have a very good head start against Mizoram to give Bihar an advantage. How about some success from Armann Jaffer? He has been in some incredible form at this moment and having done that already four times, expect him to crank up the volume once again.

Bihar vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna has hosted 20 Ranji Trophy matches since 2019, with the average first innings score being 282. Batting hasn’t been very easy, but also reflective of Bihar’s quality against stronger teams in the Ranji Trophy.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Bihar and Mizoram in Patna, with the temperature set to drop to mid-20s.

Clear No Rain 23C no wind

Clear No Rain 23C no wind

Bihar vs Mizoram Player List

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Team Form

Bihar Team Form

Bihar are yet to lose a game in the ongoing season, but with three games ending in no result, they just have 10 points to their name.

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram have one win, one loss, one draw, and one abandoned game to secure a total of nine points to their name.

Bihar vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Bihar and Mizoram have played each other six times, with Bihar winning three games whereas the remaining three games ended in draws.

Head to Head:

Matches: 6

Bihar: 3

Mizoram: 0

Draw/Tie: 3

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Bihar vs Mizoram Top Batters

Ayush Loharukha to be Bihar’s top batter

Ayush Loharukha is the fulcrum of Bihar’s batting this year, having scored 339 runs at an average of 113.00 with one century and one fifty in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. In his first-class career, Loharukha has managed to score 654 runs at an average of 50.30. Expect him to deliver once again.

Armaan Jaffer to be Mizoram’s top batter

Since Agni Chopra left Mizoram for MLC, the North-Eastern side wanted a dependable batter there and that burst has come in the form of Armaan Jaffer. The former Mumbai batter is in some form at the moment, having scored 405 runs at an average of 101.25 with two centuries and one fifty already. So you really need to bet big on him.

Bihar vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Sakib Hussain to be Bihar’s top bowler

Sakib Hussain has been good with the ball this year, and you can expect him to continue his dominance for yet another season. Hussain has taken 10 wickets in the ongoing season at 27.00 with a strike rate of 47.1. He is the best bowler for them this season, with a five-wicket haul already.

Lalrempuia to be Mizoram’s top bowler

Lalrempuia has taken 14 wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, having taken 14 wickets at an average of 22.57. He has excellent support from B Zothansanga and KL Vanrotlinga, but the thing that mattered the most is the fact that Lalrempuia has held his own on more than one occasion.