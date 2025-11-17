FACTS

With 147 runs, Sahan Arachchige was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka A in the last campaign. With 162 runs, Babar Hayat was the leading run scorer for Hong Kong in the last campaign.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka A outperformed their expectations in the last campaign as they made the finals and would be hoping to repeat the feat this term. In the opening game of the season they went head to head against Afghanistan A and struggled to make an impact as they lost the game by three wickets.

Hong Kong head into this tournament as massive underdogs and struggled to compete against Bangladesh A in the opening game especially in the bowling department. They scored 167 and lost the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A’ chances of winning - 86%

Hong Kong’ chances of winning - 14%

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Prediction & Tips 2025

Nuwanidu Fernando had a solid campaign in the last Asia Cup as he ended up with 108 runs. He had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 39 runs against Afghanistan A which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Zeeshan Ali has struggled for consistency this year.In the last Asia Cup he scored 34 runs in three matches with an average of 11.33, in the opening game he scored five which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 30C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 10 Km/hr

Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing SRI HKG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A made the finals last season but lost the opening game against Afghanistan A.

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong did not have a good campaign last term and they lost the opening game against Bangladesh A.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Sahan Arachchige to be Sri Lanka A’ top batter

Sahan Arachchige did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as he was the leading run scorer in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’ top batter

Babar Hayat was exceptional in the opening as he scored a half century against Bangladesh A. In the last campaign he scored 163 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Dunith Wellalage to be Sri Lanka A’ top bowler

Dunith Wellalage would play a key role in this campaign as he has international experience under his belt and even though he struggled in the opening game, we expect him to turn things around and have a good game.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’ top bowler

Ehsan Khan was expensive in the opening game as he struggled in the game regardless we are going to back him once again as he is one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.