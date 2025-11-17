FACTS

With 1620 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the second highest run scorer for UAE in T20 format. United Arab Emirates and Oman missed the Playoffs in the last campaign.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates struggled to make a mark in the last campaign as they were knocked out in the group stages. In the opening game this season they went head to head against India A and got outplayed in all departments. They conceded 297 runs and eventually lost the game by 148 runs.

Much like their opponents, Oman had an underwhelming campaign in the last Asia Cup and they struggled to make an impact. In the opening game they struggled against Pakistan A and lost the game by 40 runs. As per our calculations, United Arab Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 64%

Oman’ chances of winning - 36%

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2025

Mayank Kumar had a dismal campaign in the last Asia Cup as he scored 26 runs in three matches with an average of 8.66. In the opening game he scored 18 against India which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Hammad Mirza has struggled to make a mark in T20 format as so far he has scored 421 runs with an average of 19.13. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 34 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

United Arab Emirates and Oman Player List

Playing UAE OMN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost against India A in the opening game.

Oman Team Form

Oman struggled in the last campaign and in the opening game this season they lost against Pakistan A by 40 runs.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Alishan Sharafu has been brilliant for the United Arab Emirates prior to this tournament. He struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him to turn things around and make a big impact in the upcoming game.

Wasim Ali to be Oman’ top batter

Wasim Ali did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him as he has been one of the most experienced and most consistent batters for Oman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Top Bowlers

Muhammad Farooq to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Farooq did not play the opening game but we expect him to start in this game as with seven wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samay Shrivastava to be Oman’ top bowler

Samay Shrivastava did not bag a wicket in the opening game against Pakistan A but he was still solid as he conceded just 26 runs. We expect him to make a big impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.