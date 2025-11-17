FACTS

With six wickets, Sufiyan Muqeem was the leading run scorer for Pakistan A in the last campaign. India had a perfect record in the Asia Cup in the last campaign as they had three wins in three games.

Pakistan A vs India A Chance of Winning

Pakistan head into this tournament as one of the favourites and they showcased their brilliance in the opening game against Oman. Pakistan batted first in the game and posted 220 runs in 20 overs. They managed to restrict Oman to 180 runs and eventually won the game by 40 runs.

Much like the last campaign, India A dominated the opening game against United Arab Emirates as they scored 297 runs in the game. India A bowlers did well in the game as they eventually won the game by 148 runs. As per our calculations, India A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan A’ chances of winning - 26%

India A’ chances of winning - 74%

Pakistan A vs India A Prediction & Tips 2025

Maaz Sadaqat has done well in the T20 format as he has scored 589 runs with an average of 36.81. In the opening game he scored 96 off 54 balls against Oman which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Priyansh Arya has showcased his talent this year as he has been brilliant in the domestic setup. Even though Arya struggled in the opening game against UAE, we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

Pakistan A and India A Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing PAK IND First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Pakistan A Team Form

Pakistan A got off to an excellent start against Oman as they won the game by 40 runs.

India A Team Form

India A lost the SemiFinals in the last campaign, in the opening game this season they beat UAE.

Pakistan A vs India A Top Batters

Mohammad Faiq to be Pakistan A’ top batter

Mohammad Faiq did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored 401 runs in the last seven matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be India A’ top batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been sublime in limited overs cricket, he could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he scored 144 runs in 42 balls against UAE which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan A vs India A Top Bowlers

Ubaid Shah to be Pakistan A’ top bowler

Ubaid Shah has struggled for consistency in T20 format regardless we are going to back him as he was excellent in the opening game, Shah bagged three wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurjapneet Singh to be India A’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh had a stunning start to the campaign as he ended up with three wickets against UAE and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.