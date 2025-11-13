FACTS

With 134 runs, Ludwich Schuld is the leading run scorer for North West in this campaign. With 105 runs, Keagan Lion Cachet is the leading run scorer for Titans this season.

North West vs Titans Chance of Winning

North West had an underwhelming start to the campaign this term but in the last game they managed to turn things around against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as they dominated the match and eventually won the game by 25 runs. This was their first win of the season and with just one win in five games, they are fifth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Titans have struggled to make an impact thus far and have three defeats in four games thus far and are currently seventh on the table. Titans need a perfect run in the remaining matches to have a chance of making the playoffs. As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

North West’ chances of winning - 41%

Titans’ chances of winning - 59%

North West vs Titans Prediction & Tips 2025

Wihan Lubbe has struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season he has scored 46 runs with an average of 11.50 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Andile Phehlukwayo have had a dismal campaign thus far as he has failed to find his footing so far this season. In the four matches he has scored 16, 8, 3 and 13 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

North West vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Potchefstroom during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Cloudy Heavy Thunderstorm 25C 23 Km/hr

Cloudy Heavy Thunderstorm 25C 23 Km/hr

North West and Titans Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing NOW TIT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North West Team Form

North West head into this game after an impressive win against KwaZulu-Natal Inland which was their first win of the season.

Titans Team Form

Titans have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three defeats in four games and are seventh on the table.

North West vs Titans Top Batters

Ludwich Schuld to be North West’ top batter

Ludwich Schuld was impressive in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland as he scored 43 off 33 balls. With 134 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keagan Lion Cachet to be Titans’ top batter

Keagan Lion Cachet struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent batters for Titans and is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

North West vs Titans Top Bowlers

Shimane Alfred Mothoa to be North West’ top bowler

Shimane Alfred Mothoa did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as Mothoa remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem did not have a great outing in the last match as he was expensive against Western Province. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Titans which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.