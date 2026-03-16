DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction DSG 55 % Chance of Winning JOSK 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban Super Giants take on Joburg Super Kings in the eighth game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 09:00 PM IST.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they made the playoffs and went all the way to the finals where they were beaten by Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They are unbeaten after two matches as they beat Pretoria Capitals in the first game and their second match was suspended due to rain.

Joburg Super Kings would be hoping to replicate their form from last season as they made the playoffs last term. Their opening game against Mi Cape Town was disrupted due to rain but they still managed to win the match by six runs. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 55%

Joburg Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the opening game Breetzke scored 33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis had a solid campaign last season as he scored 239 runs and was one of the top run scorers for his side. In the opening game Du Plessis scored 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Joburg Super Kings 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season and once again have had a solid start to the campaign as they are unbeaten after two matches.

Joburg Super Kings News & Player List

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, JP King, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Hardus Viljoen, Beuran Hendricks, Doug Bracewell, Imran Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Devon Conway Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter David Wiese All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Lutho Sipamla Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings made the playoffs last season. This season they have got off to a great start as they beat MI Cape Town in the opening game.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings hold a slight edge in this fixture against Durban Super Giants 3-2. Both sides went head to head thrice last year and Durban Super Giants won on two occasions.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 02

Joburg Super Kings: 03

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings head into this campaign after both sides had solid campaigns last season, both teams made the playoffs. This year both teams have looked great thus far as they remain unbeaten. Durban Super Giants dominated the opening game against Pretoria Capitals they also had an opening partnership of 67 runs in this game but conceded an opening stand of 154 runs. Joburg Super Kings went head to head against MI Cape Town and won the game. Both sides went head to head in the group stages twice last year and on both occasions Joburg Super Kings ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 447 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ top batter

Leus du Plooy was the standout batsman for Joburg Super Kings last season as he scored 377 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the last outing he scored 24 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Keshav Maharaj had a decent start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/39. Last season with 15 wickets, Maharaj was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Joburg Super Kings’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he is arguably one of the best T20 bowlers in the world which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.