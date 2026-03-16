923

DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction

DSG

41%

Chance of Winning

MICT

59%

Parimatch

1.69
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.64
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.65
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Kingsmead

Durban Super Giants take on MI Cape Town in the 16th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 21 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 107 runs, Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
  • With 193 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign thus far. Durban Super Giants head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and with one win in five matches they are currently sixth on the table.

MI Cape Town struggled last season but have been brilliant thus far. MI Cape Town have three wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Joburg Super Kings with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 41%
  • MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 59%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the four innings thus far Breetzke has scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. In the last match Hendricks scored 89 and was the top run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants

1.99
Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Kane Williamson

Batter

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Dwaine Pretorius

All-rounder

Chris Woakes

All-rounder

Keshav Maharaj

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq

Bowler

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Reeza Hendricks

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Colin Ingram

All-rounder

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Delano Potgieter

Batter

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

George Linde

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-0. Both sides went head to head last season and Durban Super Giants won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 04

MI Cape Town: 00

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign and are currently at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after finishing sixth in the last two campaigns but have had a positive start to the tournament, with three wins in four games they are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have struggled to make a mark thus far as they have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Cape Town has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town

T20

Kingsmead, null

Icon

Durban Super Giants

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.17
Bet Now!
Icon

Mi Cape Town

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.64
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.65
Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Kane Williamson had made an impact for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 44 and with 107 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen had a decent game in the last match as he scored 39 off 24 balls. So far this season Rassie has scored 193 runs and is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MI Cape Town

Even though Durban Super Giants have a perfect record against MI Cape Town, they have struggled thus far as they have lost three games on the bounce. The bookmakers have favoured MI Cape Town in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Durban Super Giants to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
  • MI Cape Town to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments