DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction DSG 41 % Chance of Winning MICT 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban Super Giants take on MI Cape Town in the 16th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 21 at 09:00 PM IST.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign thus far. Durban Super Giants head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and with one win in five matches they are currently sixth on the table.

MI Cape Town struggled last season but have been brilliant thus far. MI Cape Town have three wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Joburg Super Kings with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 41%

MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 59%

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Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the four innings thus far Breetzke has scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. In the last match Hendricks scored 89 and was the top run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants 1.99 Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-0. Both sides went head to head last season and Durban Super Giants won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 04

MI Cape Town: 00

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign and are currently at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after finishing sixth in the last two campaigns but have had a positive start to the tournament, with three wins in four games they are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have struggled to make a mark thus far as they have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Cape Town has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town T20 Kingsmead, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.65 Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Kane Williamson had made an impact for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 44 and with 107 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Rassie van der Dussen had a decent game in the last match as he scored 39 off 24 balls. So far this season Rassie has scored 193 runs and is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.