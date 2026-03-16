DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction
DSG
41%
Chance of Winning
MICT
59%
T20
Kingsmead
Facts:
- With 107 runs, Kane Williamson is the leading run scorer for Durban Super Giants in this campaign.
- With 193 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign thus far. Durban Super Giants head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and with one win in five matches they are currently sixth on the table.
MI Cape Town struggled last season but have been brilliant thus far. MI Cape Town have three wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Joburg Super Kings with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 41%
- MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 59%
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the four innings thus far Breetzke has scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Reeza Hendricks had a brilliant campaign last season but did not have a good start this season. In the last match Hendricks scored 89 and was the top run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Durban Super Giants
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Durban Super Giants News & Player List
Durban Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban Super Giants Team Form
Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town have had a decent start to the campaign as they have three wins in five games and are currently at the top of the table.
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head to Head
Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against MI Cape Town 4-0. Both sides went head to head last season and Durban Super Giants won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Durban Super Giants: 04
MI Cape Town: 00
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds
Durban Super Giants to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town
Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign and are currently at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. MI Cape Town headed into this tournament after finishing sixth in the last two campaigns but have had a positive start to the tournament, with three wins in four games they are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants have struggled to make a mark thus far as they have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Cape Town has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town
T20
Kingsmead, null
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Batters
Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter
Kane Williamson had made an impact for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 44 and with 107 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rassie van der Dussen to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Rassie van der Dussen had a decent game in the last match as he scored 39 off 24 balls. So far this season Rassie has scored 193 runs and is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Cape Town
- Durban Super Giants to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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