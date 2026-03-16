DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction DSG 45 % Chance of Winning PAA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban Super Giants take on Paarl Royals in the 18th game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 09:00 PM IST.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. They have been winless in the last five matches, the last game against MI Cape Town was called off due to rain.

Unlike their opponents, Paarl Royals have been dominant in the group stages thus far as they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table. They are level on points with MI Cape Town and also have a game in hand. As per our calculations, Paarl Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 45%

Paarl Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs. In the four innings thus far Breetzke has scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. So far this season Root has scored 201 runs with an average of 67. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Brandon King, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Shamar Joseph, Christopher King, Junior Dala, Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Kane Williamson Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season but have one win in six games thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Durban Super Giants have dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Durban Super Giants won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 03

Paarl Royals: 01

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far and are at the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of league standings. Durban Super Giants have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have one win in six matches and need a near perfect record in the final four matches if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have dominated the group stages as they have four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the five matches Paarl Royals have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals T20 Kingsmead, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Batters

Kane Williamson to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Kane Williamson had made an impact for Durban Super Giants thus far. In the last game he scored 44 and with 107 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius had a decent start in the last match but failed to convert the start into a big score. With 233 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational thus far. Even though he bagged just one wicket in the last match we are going to back him as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continued his brilliant form in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/28. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.